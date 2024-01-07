Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing summer move for Pedro Neto; club likely to offload Kieran Tierney, and more - January 7, 2024

Arsenal host Liverpool at the Emirates on Sunday (January 7) in the third round of the FA Cup. Mikel Arteta's team are coming off consecutive league defeats to West Ham United and Fulham.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning to move for Wolverhampton Wanderers attcker Pedro Neto in the summer. Elsewhere, the north London side do not consider left-back Kieran Tierney part of their plans for next season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 7, 2024:

Arsenal eyeing summer move for Pedro Neto

Pedro Neto is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning to move for Pedro Neto this summer, according to Todofichajes.

The Portuguese winger has been a revelation with Wolverhampton Wanderers this season, registering one goal and nine assists in 12 outings across competitions. His efforts have caused a stir at the Emirates, where Arteta is eyeing a backup for Bukayo Saka.

The English forward is the main man for the Gunners, but he has been overburdened with responsibilities this season. The north London side want to rope in a new name to share the load and have found their man in Neto.

Arsenal would ideally like to bring him to the Emirates this month, but that appears unlikely. The Midlands club have no desire to lose their prized asset in the middle of the season.

However, Wolves are likely to be more accepting of a summer move. There's no dearth of interest in the 23-year-old, who also has admirers at Manchester City. Wolves are likely to let Neto go for £60 million at the end of the season.

Gunners likely to offload Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney is on loan to Real Sociedad.

Arsenal are likely to offload Kieran Tierney at the end of the season, according to Football Insider.

The Scottish left-back departed the club last summer on loan to Real Sociedad and has been in and out of the team. He has registered one assist in 12 outings across competitions and has struggled with a hamstring injury.

Arteta is on the lookout for a new left-back but doesn't have Tierney in his plans. The Spanish manager is reportedly concerned by the player's injury woes. The 26-year-old's contract with the Gunners expires in 2026, but he could be available for a cut-price deal at the end of the season.

Journalist advises Arsenal to target Dominic Solanke

Dominic Solanke has been a huge hit at the Vitality.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Dominic Solanke would be a better fit at Arsenal than Ivan Toney.

The Gunners are on the look out for a new No. 9 this month to lead the line. Brentford hitman Toney, whose ban for illegal betting is set to be lifted later this month, is an option. The Daily Star have also spoken of Arteta's interest in Solanke, who has been in explosive form for Bournemouth this season.

The 26-year-old has scored 13 goals and registered one assist in 22 outings this season. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that Solanke has the experience to hit the ground running if he moves in January.

“I don't think it's the worst shout in the world, and there's definitely a case that could be made that Solanke would be a better signing than Toney in January if you could do it," said Jones.

He continued:

"In Solanke, you're looking at a player that came up in the Chelsea system, he's played abroad, experienced tough times at Liverpool that led to him leaving, joined Bournemouth and then he's grown into the player that we're seeing, week in, week out now and scoring goals.

"And if you get him in January, then you're signing an in-form Premier League striker that you could have faith is going to deliver big moments.”

The north London side have lost ground in the title race recently, so a new striker could be the shot in the arm the team needs.