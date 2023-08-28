Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Victor Nelsson; Nuno Tavares wants Aston Villa move, and more - August 28, 2023

Arsenal lost their 100% win record this season over the weekend, faltering to a 2-2 draw against Fulham at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta’s team next face Manchester United on Sunday (September 3).

Meanwhile, the Gunners have set their sights on Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson. Elsewhere, full-back Nuno Tavares wants to move to Aston Villa. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 28, 2023:

Arsenal eyeing Victor Nelsson

Arsenal are interested in Victor Nelsson, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. The Gunners are searching for a replacement for new man Jurrien Timber, who is out for a while after picking up an ACL injury. Arteta has reportedly identified four targets for the job, including Nelsson.

The Danish defender has quietly been impressive for Galatasaray recently. He's versatile enough to operate as a centre-back or a defensive midfielder, which could make him an asset for Arteta.

The 24-year-old reportedly has a €25 million release clause in his contract, which also makes him a relatively cheap option. The north London side also have Marc Guehi and Perr Schuurs on their radar as they scour the market for Timber's replacement.

Nuno Tavares wants Aston Villa move

Nuno Tavares is surplus to requirements at the Emirates.

Nuno Tavares is enticed by a move to Aston Villa, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Portuguese full-back is expected to leave Arsenal this summer after failing to convince Arteta. The Spanish manager doesn’t consider the 23-year-old as part of his plans for the future.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport that Tavares is eager to stay in the Premier League, though.

“The player has made it clear to Arsenal that he would like to stay in the Premier League, which is why the Aston Villa move is of appeal. For Forest, I think, that one is now as good as dead,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“The other thing to say in all of this is just there would still be some work to do on personal terms as well. It's one to watch between now and the end of the window, but things are obviously progressing.

"On the Tavares side, regardless of where he goes, it's clear that he doesn't have a future at Arsenal."

Villa are engaged in talks with the Gunners to facilitate a move for Tavares.

Gunners back to make attacking additions

Journalist Dean Jones has backed Arsenal to further bolster their attack before the end of the summer. Arteta has roped in Kai Havertz this summer from Chelsea to improve his frontline.

However, Jones told Give Me Sport that the Gunners will need reinforcements to maintain the standards from last season.

“I think this is a completely new test now for Arsenal to even match what they were capable of last season is going to be difficult, and if it is going to be that they're winning games by the odd goal, then you want more options to give you those moments,” said Jones.

He continued:

“So I wouldn't totally rule out Arsenal going in for a forward even though Arsenal are distancing themselves from the prospect of doing that at the moment."

The north London side narrowly missed out on the Premier League last season, finishing five points behind champions Manchester City after leading for 248 days.