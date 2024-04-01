Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Viktor Gyokeres, club advised to sign Wendell, and more - April 1, 2024

Arsenal played out a 0-0 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, March 31, at the Etihad. Mikel Arteta's team are now second in the league table after 29 games, two points behind Liverpool at the top.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have their eyes on Viktor Gyokeres ahead of the summer. Elsewhere, the north London side have been advised to move for Wendell at the end of this season.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from April 1, 2024.

Arsenal eyeing Viktor Gyokeres, says Fabrizio Romano

Viktor Gyokeres has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal have Viktor Gyokeres on their radar, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Swedish striker has been in sizzling form for Sporting this season, registering 36 goals and 14 assists from 40 games in all competitions. His efforts have apparently convinced the Emirates hierarchy, who plan to bring in a new No. 9 this year.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said the north London side are yet to open talks for the 25-year-old.

"We’re again seeing rumours about interest in signing Viktor Gyokeres. My understanding remains that Arsenal have not opened concrete talks for any striker, but as I said many times Gyokeres for sure is one of the options in the list as they have spent months in attendance with their scouts in Portugal to follow the Sweden international’s progress," Romano wrote.

He continued:

"Still, at the moment, there are no talks or concrete negotiations as Arsenal want to take their time before deciding who’s the player they will sign up front.”

Gyokeres could be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah for the Gunners.

Gunners advised to sign Wendell by journalist

Wendell could be on the move this summer

Journalist Dean Jones believes Arsenal should move for Wendell this summer. The Brazilian left-back has caught the eye with FC Porto this season, registering four goals and three assists from 27 games across competitions. The Gunners could look for a new full-back this summer, with Kieran Tierney (currently on loan at Real Sociedad) not part of plans at the Emirates. Wendell could be an interesting choice for Mikel Arteta.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said Juventus are already eyeing the 30-year-old.

"Juve have started looking at Wendell and if Porto start to show any openness to selling him, then I wonder if he could come into view for the likes of Man United and maybe even Arsenal, who saw the job he did on Saka recently. This is a player with really big experience, playing all over the world in huge competitions and at competitive teams," said Jones.

He continued:

"He would be pretty cheap and from conversations I have had around United and Arsenal the mindset and wisdom of new players is going to be key because both of those sides really want players that can help elevate their younger talent. Would you want him as a starter every single week? Maybe not, but his contract is up in 2025 and when you are looking for players in a squad he fits for me."

Manchester United are also in the need for a new left-back amid the injury troubles of Luke Shaw (muscle injury) and Tyrell Malacia (knee injury).

Arsenal face West Ham United competition for Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney is wanted in London

Arsenal are likely to face competition from West Ham United for the services of Ivan Toney, according to Football Insider. The English striker returned to action for Brentford this January after serving an eight-month ban for illegal betting. However, Toney is unlikely to stay at the Gtech Community Stadium beyond the summer, with multiple clubs eyeing him this year.

The north London side are also on the list of his suitors, along with Chelsea. Mikel Arteta is keen to upgrade his attack and a proven No. 9 remains high up on his agenda. Toney fits the bill and recent reports have suggested that the Gunners could move for him at the end of the season. However, it now appears that the Hammers are also interested in the 28-year-old, who has four goals and one assist from 11 games this season.