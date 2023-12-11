Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Viktor Gyokeres, club open to January exit for Jakub Kiwior, and more - December 11, 2023

Arsenal will have to quickly put the weekend's 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa behind them as they gear up for the Champions League. Mikel Arteta's team face PSV Eindhoven at the Philips Stadium on Tuesday (December 12) in their final group stage game of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Viktor Gyokeres. Elsewhere, the north London side are willing to cash in on Jakub Kiwior in January.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from December 11, 2023.

Arsenal eyeing Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres is wanted at the Emirates

Arsenal are interested in Viktor Gyokeres, according to Record via Sport Witness. Mikel Arteta remains in the market for a new No. 9 as his team fights for the Premier League this season. It now appears that he has found his man in Gyokeres, who has reportedly been extensively scouted by Arsenal. The Swedish striker has been in red-hot form for Portuguese Primeira Liga club Sporting CP this season, amassing 15 goals and seven assists from 18 outings across competitions.

His efforts are believed to have turned heads at the Emirates, with the Gunners looking to add more firepower to their frontline. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have done well, but Arteta reportedly desires a No. 9 who can bang in the goals. Gyokeres fits the bill, but prising him away won't be easy as Chelsea also reportedly have their eyes on the player. Sporting manager Ruben Amorim has stressed that the 25-year-old will only be allowed to leave if his release clause - €100m as per A Bola - is triggered.

Gunners open to January exit for Jakub Kiwior

Jakub Kiwior's future is up in the air

Arsenal are willing to let Jakub Kiwior leave in January, according to TuttoMercatoWeb. The Polish defender has largely been a squad player under Mikel Arteta since joining the club in the beginning of the year. He has registered 19 appearances for the Gunners till date, and is the designated cover for William Saliba in the squad.

Despite his lack of game time, the player is wanted by AC Milan, according to 90min. The Rossoneri are enduring a difficult situation at the back and remain keen for solutions from the market. They have conceded 18 goals in the league already and possess a goal difference of eight, significantly worse than that of Inter Milan(30) and Juventus(14).

They are reportedly looking to take Kiwior back to Serie A at the turn of the year. It was previously believed that the north London side won't be too keen to let him go in the middle of the season. However, it now appears that they are open to the move.

Joao Palhinha to cost £70m

Joao Palhinha has admirers at the Emirates

Fulham will want around £65-70m to allow Joao Palhinha to leave in January, according to transfer reporter Ben Jacobs. The Portuguese midfielder is reportedly a target for Arsenal in 2024, according to football transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. Palhinha was close to a move to Bayern Munich last summer, before the transfer broke down in the eleventh hour.

The 28-year-old has since signed a new deal with the Cottagers until 2028, but speculation is rife about his future. With Thomas Partey's future reportedly up in the air, Palhinha could be of interest to Mikel Arteta in the winter. However, speaking to GiveMeSport, Jacobs said that a move in January could be beyond the club's budget.

"Fulham are well aware that there are multiple clubs interested, and they're not going to sell for £50m/£55m. It's going to be £65m or £70m, from what I'm told. And that puts the player, at least as far as January's concerned, out of Arsenal's price range," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"The other factor in all of this is even though the player sees the Premier League as the best in the world, he was so close to joining Bayern Munich. So if Bayern are able to come back, then you can still make an argument that they're the favourite because the player had already committed and it ended up being out of his control."

Jacobs added that the Bavarians will have an advantage in the race if they decide to reignite their interest in the player.

"So things change in football and Palhinha obviously didn't have any Arsenal interest at the point that he decided to make that move. But I think if Bayern choose to reignite their interest, then they will still be reasonably confident that they can get that deal over the line. But it's just not an easy one because if Fulham are to sell, they want big money," said Jacobs.

If Arteta does decide to go for Palhinha, it will be a deviation from his recent youth-centric transfer policy.