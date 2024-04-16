Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eyeing Viktor Gyokeres, club want Joshua Zirkzee, and more - April 16, 2024

Arsenal are looking ahead to their Champions League quarterfinals second leg against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, April 17. The tie is evenly poised at 2-2 from the first leg at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are eager to sign Viktor Gyokeres. Elsewhere, the north London side have set their sights on Joshua Zirkzee.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from April 16, 2024.

Arsenal eyeing Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres is wanted at the Emirates

Arsenal are contemplating a move for Viktor Gyokeres after being convinced by his efforts for Sporting, according to Jornal de Noticias.

The Swedish striker has been in sensational form for the Portuguese side this season and is expected to take the next step in his career this summer. Gyokeres has registered 36 goals and 16 assists from 43 outings across competitions this season.

The Gunners are looking for a new No. 9 to lead the line next season and are eyeing multiple candidates for the job. Gyokeres is also on their wish list and the north London side have scouted the player extensively this season.

They are pleased with the reports and an offer is increasingly likely. The 25-year-old has a €100m release clause in his contract, but Arsenal are hoping to get him for less this summer.

Gunners want Joshua Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal are firmly in the race to sign Joshua Zirkzee this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Dutch striker has been in sensational form with Bologna this season, registering 11 goals and six assists from 33 games across competitions. His efforts have caused a stir at clubs across Europe and the Gunners are also about his admirers.

The north London side want to bring in an established striker this summer and have their eyes on Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen. However, the Nigerian is expected to cost a fortune and Arsenal are now considering alternate options that fit their budget.

Zirkzee has been identified as a target, although the north London club will face competition from AC Milan, Juventus, and Napoli. The 22-year-old is expected to cost around €70m.

Declan Rice remains bullish about title challenge

Declan Rice has his eyes on the Premier League

Declan Rice isn't ready to give up on the Premier League yet. Arsenal suffered a setback in their siege on the league title on Sunday against Aston Villa, losing 2-0 at home. The result saw them stay in second in the league table, with Manchester City now two points clear at the top.

However, speaking after the game, Rice insisted that the title race isn't over yet.

"It's not over yet. We're in an unbelievable position. We're still ready, we're still fully focused on what we want to do and what we can achieve. There's going to be many more twists and turns in the Premier League. Anything can happen," said Rice.

"We have just got to stay positive. We have got six football matches that we need to give absolutely everything for and good things can still happen. We just need to focus on ourselves really," he continued.

Rice also urged his team to show a reaction on Wednesday against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals.

"It's the perfect game for a reaction. We need a reaction on Wednesday night and it is a great chance to show our character and leadership. We've been on such an amazing run since January, won so many football matches, and got ourselves back into an unbelievable position after being written off at Christmas," said Rice.

"It's a great chance for us to get into a Champions League semi-final. Going to the Allianz Arena, it's going to be a special night. It's time to pull our socks up and show everyone why we're in this position," he added.

The Gunners next face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday, April 20.

