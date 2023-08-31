Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eying Alexander Bah, Nuno Tavares set to leave on loan, and more - August 31, 2023

Arsenal are expected to make final changes to their squad in the coming days. Mikel Arteta will be hoping to streamline his squad before the end of the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning a move for Alexander Bah. Elsewhere, Nuno Tavares is all set to leave the Emirates on loan.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from August 31, 2023.

Arsenal eying Alexander Bah

Alexander Bah has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal are planning to move for Benfica defender Alexander Bah in the final days of the summer, according to The Evening Standard. Mikel Arteta is in the market for a new defender following the unfortunate injury to Jurrien Timber.

The Dutchman arrived at the Emirates from Ajax this summer but is now sidelined with an ACL injury. Arteta wants to rope in a replacement before the deadline day on Friday, September 1.

Bah has emerged as an option after impressing with Benfica last season. The Dane can operate as a right-back as well as a right wing-back, which makes him an enticing prospect for Arteta.

The 25-year-old could be available for £25-30m, which will also suit the north London side.

Nuno Tavares set to leave on loan

Nuno Tavares is set to move to the City Ground this summer

Arsenal have agreed to send Nuno Tavares to Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Portuguese is among the players not considered part of Mikel Arteta’s plans. The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with Marseille, but his performances have failed to convince the Spanish manager.

The Gunners are working to move him on and Forest have offered to take Tavares off their hands. The West Bridgford club have submitted a loan proposal which has been accepted by the north London side.

Forest will pay just over £1m in loan fees for the Portuguese, who will join on a temporary move until 2024 summer. The deal will have an option to buy him for £12m next year.

Gunners advised against Emile Smith Rowe sale

Emile Smith Rowe’s future at the Emirates remains up in the air

Journalist Dean Jones believes Arsenal shouldn’t offload Emile Smith Rowe this summer. The English midfielder is no longer indispensable under Mikel Arteta and the club are reportedly ready to let him leave. Recent reports have stated that Chelsea are working to sign the player this summer.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the Gunners shouldn’t sell the player to a rival club.

“There is substance to the Smith-Rowe link but as of Tuesday morning when we are talking about this, sources are keen to point out it is very early days for this one and that nothing is taking off just yet. Chelsea are profiling so many players of this type, but his role at Arsenal has led them towards the idea of actually testing the water with an offer. I'm not sure how far they will actually get with it,” said Jones.

He continued:

“I know he doesn't seem to have a prominent role at Arsenal but selling him to a rival makes little sense and Arteta has taken him on as a bit of a personal side project at times, in hope he can truly unlock something special in him. This is a very good player that Arsenal should not be cashing in on. Chelsea are looking at it in hope more than expectation but this has been such a strange summer that it might be worth a try—you never know!"

Smith Rowe has struggled with injuries in recent times and has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates as a result.