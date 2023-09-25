Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners eying Ousmane Dembele, club submit Ousmane Diomande bid, and more - September 25, 2023

Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates on Sunday (September 24) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s side went ahead twice in the game but failed to hold on to the lead on both occasions.

In terms of transfers, the Gunners are interested in Ousmane Dembele. Elsewhere, the north London side have submitted their opening offer for Ousmane Diomande.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from September 25, 2023.

Arsenal eying Ousmane Dembele

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Ousmane Dembele, according to The Mirror.

The French forward left Barcelona this summer to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) but has failed to live up to expectations so far. He has registered just one assist in six games. The Parisians could lose patience with the player unless he turns his season around soon. The Gunners are among the clubs attentive to the situation in Paris.

Mikel Arteta has seen his team develop in leaps and bounds but is aware that he needs more firepower to match Manchester City. The north London side need a player to take the load off Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli and have found his man in Dembele.

Despite the Frenchman's recent struggles, his stock remains high. Arsenal are likely to face competition from Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United for the 26-year-old.

Gunners submit Ousmane Diomande bid

Arsenal have submitted a £30 million offer for Ousmane Diomande, according to Record.

The Ivorian centerback has been a commanding presence at the back for Sporting CP and his efforts have caught the imagination of the Emirates hierarchy. The Gunners remain in the market for a new centerback and have set their sights on Diomande.

Arsenal have moved quickly to steal a march on their rival, but their offer has been rejected by Sporting. The Portuguese club will only let their prized asset leave if one of his suitors triggers the player’s £69 million release clause. They are even contemplating a new deal for Diomande, whose current contract expires in 2027.

Bernd Leno opens up on goalkeeping situation at the Emirates

Bernd Leno believes Aaron Ramsdale’s situation at Arsenal is a repeat of his own controversial exit from the club.

The German goalkeeper dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates following the arrival of Ramsdale in 2021. He was ultimately offloaded to Fulham last summer. History has repeated itself at the Gunners, with Ramsdale now finding himself behind David Raya in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order.

Speaking to The Times, Leno said that the north London side pushed him out of the club without any valid reasons.

Leno said:

"At the start of the 2021 season, we lost the first three games and after the international break all of a sudden it was, 'We need to change players and have positive energy'."

"There were a couple of excuses I didn't understand and I have to say, unfortunately, it's more or less the same with Ramsdale. It has happened [again] after the international break. I was thinking: 'That's more or less the same as with me’."

He continued:

“I was thinking about Aaron, he's a very good guy. I know how he feels, there are some similarities. When I wanted to fight for my place, the goalkeeper coach said, 'You have to leave the club.'"

"When he said it wasn't about performance, I knew straight away I had to leave. I don't know if they didn't want two strong 'keepers. I had one year left on my contract. So it was the last time to make money off me.”

Leno also slammed Arteta’s recent admission that he plans to substitute goalkeepers in the middle of the game.

“I would feel very strange and very surprised if I would see the No 17 was coming off in minute 75. Everyone in the stadium would be surprised. It doesn't matter if it's myself or Alisson, it doesn't make sense. And it wouldn't make sense if I was the goalie who was coming on," said Leno.

"The 'keeper coming on would feel even worse than me, coming on and not warmed up with no contact with the ball and no feeling for the distances,” he added.

Ramsdale now finds himself fighting a losing battle at the Emirates and multiple clubs are eying him at the moment.