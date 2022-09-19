Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners to face competition for Aston Villa midfielder; Thomas Frank heaps praise on Mikel Arteta's team, and more - September 19, 2022

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League standings after a superb 3-0 win over Brentford on Sunday. Mikel Arteta's wards have now won six of their opening seven games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are set to face competition for the signature of an Aston Villa midfielder next year. Elsewhere, Brentford manager Thomas Frank has heaped praise on the north London side.

Arsenal @Arsenal Back on top. Back to winning ways. 🖤 Back on top. Back to winning ways. 🖤 https://t.co/zNCvrXnxVE

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 19, 2022:

Arsenal to face competition for Douglas Luiz

Douglas Luiz could ignite a bidding war in January.

Arsenal are in a five-horse race for Douglas Luiz, according to Fichajes via Just Arsenal. The Brazilian midfielder was the subject of a bid from the north London side in the final hours of the summer. However, Aston Villa refused to let him leave.

Arteta is likely to return for Luiz in the winter, with the midfield still an area of concern. However, the Gunners are set to face stiff competition from Chelsea, Liverpool, AC Milan and AS Roma, who want to lap him up on a cut-price deal.

Thomas Frank heaps praise on Gunners

Thomas Frank believes Arsenal are title contenders this season. The Gunners made light work of Brentford on Sunday, thanks to unanswered goals from William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira.

Speaking after the game, as cited by Football London, Frank said that Arteta's men are the in-form team in the league.

"They are the in-form team with Man City who were top of the table and have gone back to the top of the table, and to get anything we had to perform at a 10/10," said Frank.

He added:

"You could see how much it meant to Arsenal; they knew it was difficult. Look how they celebrated after the first goal, big huddle, long time down there. You see Jesus going down with cramp at the end, and that shows they had to work very, very hard. I wish them luck to be a title contender."

Frank went on to speak highly of the opposition, picking out quite a few players for special praise.

"From what I’ve seen in the 7 games, I think they’ve been very good, and they’ve won fair and square in six and the other game could have gone either way at Man United," said Frank.

He added:

"Jesus up there, wow what a player, and I know it’s nothing against City, but sometimes it clicks in (a) different environment. Saka and Odegaard are a year older; Odegaard what a player. Then I must say Saliba; he’s going to be a full international player for France, I’m sure. He’ll play in the starting lineup for that team, and that’s a strong international team."

Arsenal have scored 17 goals in seven games in the league and conceded seven.

Granit Xhaka thanks fans for their support

Granit Xhaka picked up an assist on Sunday.

Granit Xhaka has thanked fans for singing his name during the game against Brentford. The Switzerland international has had a love-hate relationship with fans in the past, but things have taken a turn for the good recently.

Arsenal @Arsenal "What happened today... singing the song for me, it's a very, very special day. Thank you!"



We this, Granit "What happened today... singing the song for me, it's a very, very special day. Thank you!"Wethis, Granit 📲 "What happened today... singing the song for me, it's a very, very special day. Thank you!" We ❤️ this, Granit 😊 https://t.co/QnwUnSLyCa

Speaking after the game, as relayed by The Metro, Xhaka said that it was special to hear the crowd chant his name.

"Hey guys, Granit here. Great win, great result, thanks for your support. You’ve been amazing but as well for myself to hear what happened today, to say my name, to sing the song for me. It’s a very, very special day, and thank you again; see you soon. All the best guys," said Xhaka.

Xhaka continues to be a pivotal part of Arteta's midfield this season. With regular captain Odegaard injured, Xhaka was the Gunners captain on the night and led his team from the front.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far