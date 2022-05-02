Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners face competition from Manchester City and Manchester United for James Ward-Prowse; Gabriel Jesus perfect fit at Emirates, says former player; and more - 2 May 2022

Arsenal secured a 2-1 win over West Ham United at the Emirates in the Premier League on Sunday. Goals from Rob Holding and Gabriel helped manager Mikel Arteta's wards stay fourth in the league.

Meanwhile, the Gunners could face competition from Manchester United and Manchester City for the signature of James Ward-Prowse. Elsewhere, Danny Mills believes Gabriel Jesus would be a perfect fit at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 2nd May 2022:

Arsenal face competition from Manchester City and Manchester United for James Ward-Prowse

James Ward-Prowse is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal could face competition from Manchester City and Manchester United in their pursuit of James Ward-Prowse, according to The Daily Star.

The Southampton midfielder has been in superb form recently. One of the finest dead-ball specialists in the game currently, Ward-Prowse (14) is second only to David Beckham (18) in Premier League free-kicks scored.

Squawka @Squawka



◎ 18 - David Beckham

◉ 14 - James Ward-Prowse

◎ 13 - Cristiano Ronaldo



Prowsey wants that record. Most free-kicks scored in Premier League history:◎ 18 - David Beckham◉ 14 - James Ward-Prowse◎ 13 - Cristiano RonaldoProwsey wants that record. Most free-kicks scored in Premier League history:◎ 18 - David Beckham◉ 14 - James Ward-Prowse◎ 13 - Cristiano Ronaldo Prowsey wants that record. 🎯 https://t.co/qYtHrrjAM7

Arteta is eager to add more quality to his midfield this summer, with the futures of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny uncertain. Ward-Prowse has emerged as an option for the Gunners, but prising him away from Southampton won't be easy.

The Saints are likely to demand £60 million for the 27-year-old's signature. The north London side might also have to ward off competition from Manchester United and Manchester City to get their man. Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also in the fray, though, with Aston Villa failing with a £25 million bid for him last year.

Gabriel Jesus perfect fit at Emirates, says Danny Mills

Gabriel Jesus' future is up in the air.

Former Manchester City full-back Danny Mills believes Gabriel Jesus can slot in seamlessly into the Gunners team. The Brazilian wants to leave this summer in search of regular football, and the Gunners are monitoring him with interest.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills said that Manchester City would want to keep hold of Jesus.

"It will all depend on what Jesus wants to do. I’m sure Man City would like to keep him around, as he’s always going to be that secondary striker. Even if Erling Haaland comes in, it’s not going to change his role that much. He’s still going to be coming off the bench and scoring goals. If City wanted to keep him, and he wanted to stay, then I wouldn’t blame him," said Mills.

He continued:

“If he wanted to move away, maybe Arsenal would be the perfect fit for him. He’s going to play every week and get you 15-plus goals a season playing up front. We know that Pep likes him and that work rate, and don’t forget, Mikel Arteta knows him from his time at Man City. He will know exactly what he’s all about. That could be a good fit if he wants to leave."

Jesus is out of contract next summer.

Kevin Campbell tips Nicolas Pepe to leave

Nicolas Pepe has struggled for form this season.

Gunners legend Kevin Campbell believes Nicolas Pepe's time at the Emirates is coming to an end. The Ivorian attacker has been subdued of late and has dropped down the pecking order.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Pepe doesn't fit into Arteta's tactics.

"Arsenal paid over the odds for him. It has just not worked out. It is that simple. He is a talented player, that’s for sure. But it has not worked out for him. You see the intensity and focus that Mikel Arteta wants the team to play with. I don’t think Pepe fits into that. He is a drifter. He will concentrate for a bit and then drift out again," said Campbell.

He continued:

“I said just before Christmas it was a big few months coming up for Pepe. It was going to determine whether or not he had a future at Arsenal. Well, he doesn’t have a future at Arsenal."

Pepe, who is contracted till 2024, hasn't started a Premier League game since October.

Edited by Bhargav