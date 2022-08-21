Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners face competition from Manchester United and Real Madrid for Youri Tielemans; club eyeing move for Shakhtar Doetsk midfielder, and more - August 21, 2022

Arsenal continued their stellar start to the season with a 3-0 win over Bournemouth at Dean Court on Saturday. Martin Odegaard scored a brace, while William Saliba added a third as Mikel Artera's team went atop the fledgling Premier League table after three games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners will face competition from Manchester United and Real Madrid in the race to sign Youri Tielemans in 2023. Elsewhere, the north London side are eyeing a move for a Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 21, 2022:

Arsenal face competition from Manchester United and Real Madrid for Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans could ignite a bidding war next summer.

Arsenal will face competition from Manchester United and Real Madrid in 2023 for Youri Tielemans’ signature, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle. The Belgian midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Leicester City, but an extension looks unlikely. He could be available on a Bosman move next year.

Tielemans has been a steady performer for the Foxes since arriving at the King Power Stadium in 2019. The 25-year-old has appeared more than 150 times for the club across competitions, registering 24 goals and 24 assists. However, his uncertain future has alerted clubs around Europe.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with the Belgian this summer but are yet to submit an offer for him. The Gunners have been on a roll this season but might need reinforcements next year with Granit Xhaka set to turn 30 next month. Tielemans would be a superb choice for Arteta.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are expected to lay down succession plans for Toni Kroos and Luka Modric soon. With both players in the twilight of their career, Los Blancos have identified Jude Bellingham as an option for next summer. However, the La Liga giants want two new midfielders in 2023 and also have their eyes on Tielemans.

Manchester United are in the mix as well, as new manager Erik ten Hag prepares to revamp his midfield. With Casemiro and Christian Eriksen added this year, a move for Tielemans next summer would make sense for the Red Devils.

Gunners eyeing Mykhailo Moudryk move

Arsenal are eyeing a move for Mykhailo Moudryk this summer, according to Media Foot Marseille via Caught Offside.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who is also known as the Ukrainian Neymar due to his repertoire of skills, has caught the eye with Shakhtar Donetsk. The Gunners have been impressed with his recent performances and are plotting to take him to the Emirates.

The north London side have been targeting talented young players of late, and Moudryk could be the next in line. Having secured Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer, the Premier League side are now closely monitoring his countryman. However, the club are yet to submit an official bid for the player, who could come for around €20 million.

Hector Bellerin willing to take pay cut to join Barcelona

Hector Bellerin wants to leave the Emirates this summer.

Hector Bellerin is willing to take a pay cut to join Barcelona this summer, according to Marca via The Hard Tackle.

The Spanish full-back is not part of Arsenal’s plans and is eager to leave in search of regular football. He was impressive on loan with Real Betis last season, but the La Liga club do not have the finances to sign him permanently.

The Blaugrana are also on Bellerin’s trail and have him on their list of targets for their right-back position. Barcelona are likely to turn to the Spaniard if they fail in their pursuit of Juan Foyth or Thomas Meunier.

Bellerin earns €4 million per season at the Emirates, which may not be a problem for the cash-strapped Blaugrana. Moreover, the Spaniard is willing to take a pay cut to help a deal see the light of day.

Edited by Bhargav