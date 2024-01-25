Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners face competition for Martin Zubimendi; club eyeing Amadou Onana, and more - January 25, 2024

Arsenal face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on January 30 in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team are third in the league after 21 games, five points behind table toppers Liverpool (48).

Meanwhile, the Gunners face competition in the race to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi. Elsewhere, the north London side are interested in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 25, 2024:

Arsenal face competition for Martin Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi is not short of options this year.

Arsenal face competition from Barcelona and Bayern Munich for the services of Martin Zubimendi, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish midfielder has caught the eye with Real Sociedad in recent seasons and has been on a roll this campaign as well. Zubimendi has four goals in 30 appearances across competitions, forcing the Gunners to take note.

Recent reports say that Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement for the 24-year-old, but Romano has refuted those claims. In his column for Caught Offside, he said that the player’s future hasn’t been decided yet.

“Arsenal fans have been asking me about Martin Zubimendi’s situation once again, as some reports in Spain have claimed an agreement is already in place for the Real Sociedad midfielder to join the Gunners in the summer,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“However, my understanding remains that nothing is decided yet. Zubimendi is one of the players on Arsenal’s list since last year, but the same is true for Amadou Onana and Douglas Luiz, who remain appreciated at the Emirates Stadium, so the story is absolutely open.”

Romano added that Zubimendi remains settled at the Reale Arena despite interest in his signature.

“It’s also important to note that Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also closely following Zubimendi, who remains very happy at Sociedad and focused on their goals for this season, so nothing has been decided yet with Arsenal or any other club, let’s see what happens in the summer,” wrote Romano.

Zubimendi could be a long-term replacement for Thomas Partey at the Emirates.

Gunners eyeing Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal remain interested in Amadou Onana, according to Het Nieuwsblad. The Belgian midfielder has done well for Everton this season, registering two goals and one assist in 23 outings across competitions. Arteta is in the market for a new defensive midfielder, and Onana fits the bill.

The player is also ready to move to the Emirates to take the next step in his career. The Gunners are yet to submit a bid to the Toffees for the 22-year-old. The Merseyside club are likely to be open to business, considering their financial woes.

However, FFP regulations could pose a threat to the completion of the deal. Everton want €70 million for their prized asset, and a permanent deal might not be economically feasible for the north London side.

Arsenal could pursue a loan move, but the Toffees might only be open to a permanent exit

Arsenal likely to sign new full-back in January, says Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal are likely to sign a new full-back before the end of this month, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have been quiet on the market in January despite being linked with multiple targets. Arteta is chasing the Premier League title and was expected to strengthen his squad to help his cause.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano noted that the north London side are restricted in the market due to FFP norms.

“We know Arsenal have been looking at the full-backs market because they wanted to do something in that position. But, at the moment, this isn’t close. I think it's going to be about opportunities in the final days.

"Also, the reality is that Financial Fair Play is creating some issues for Arsenal. They’re not big issues, but obviously, you must balance when it's time to sign and sell players,” said Romano.

Arteta is also expected to push for a new No. 9 either this month or in the summer.