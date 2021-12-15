Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners face competition from Newcastle United for Serie A star; Manchester United ace tipped to be successful at the Emirates, and more - 15th December 2021

Arsenal are ready to host West Ham United at the Emirates on Wednesday in the Premier League. The Gunners are sixth in the league, and can climb up to fourth with a win against the Hammers.

Meanwhile, Arsenal face competition from Newcastle United for Dusan Vlahovic. Elsewhere, a Manchester United star has been tipped to be successful with the Gunners.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 15th December 2021.

Arsenal face competition from Newcastle United for Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal will face competition from Newcastle United for the signature of Dusan Vlahovic, according to Caught Offside via Don Balon. The Serb has gone on a goalscoring spree this season in Serie A. He has established himself as one of the hottest young strikers in the world at the moment, and the Gunners are interested in him.

Vlahovic joined Fiorentina in 2018, but came into his own last season. The 21-year-old registered 21 goals from 40 appearances for the Serie A side, forcing clubs around Europe to take notice.

The Tuscan side managed to hold on to Vlahovic beyond the summer, and the move has already paid dividends. The Serb has scored 17 goals in 18 appearances so far in the current campaign.

Squawka Football @Squawka In 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player since 1961 to score 33 Serie A goals in a calendar year.



Dusan Vlahovic has just scored his 32nd league goal of 2021. 👀 In 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player since 1961 to score 33 Serie A goals in a calendar year. Dusan Vlahovic has just scored his 32nd league goal of 2021. 👀 https://t.co/XFD2DjMtRq

His outstanding form has alerted Arsenal, who are looking for a new number nine. Alexandre Lacazette is all set to leave the Gunners next year. Recent developments with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also suggest his time with Arsenal could be coming to an end.

The Gunners believe Vlahovic could help address the issue. There's already a beeline for the Serb's signature, and now Newcastle United have entered the fray. The Magpies are willing to offer €80 million for the 21-year-old to beat the competition, which could be bad news for Arsenal.

Anthony Martial tipped to be successful at the Emirates

Noel Whelan has tipped Anthony Martial to be successful at Arsenal.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has tipped Anthony Martial to be successful at Arsenal. The Frenchman wants to leave Manchester United, and has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that the 26-year-old could be an upgrade on Nicolas Pepe.

"He can play anywhere across that front three. If you think about what Martial could offer Arsenal, compared to what Pepe is currently offering – I know which player I’d be taking," said Whelan.

"Arteta is looking to freshen things up. Martial can slot straight in and replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette – I think the Arsenal fans would be excited by that signing," continued Whelan.

West Ham United interested in Konstantinos Mavropanos

West Ham United are interested in Arsenal's Konstantinos Mavropanos.

West Ham United are interested in Arsenal's Konstantinos Mavropanos, according to The Hard Tackle via BILD. The Greek defender is currently on loan at VfB Stuttgart. The 24-year-old has been very impressive so far, and the Bundesliga side are expected to trigger his €3-million option to sign him permanently.

However, the Hammers are plotting to bring Mavropanos back to the Premier League. They could enter into negotiations with the Gunners regarding a move in January.

