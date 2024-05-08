Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners face Michael Olise competition, club advised against Joshua Zirkzee move, and more - May 8, 2024

Arsenal are preparing to face Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 12. Mikel Arteta's men are leading the title race with two games left to play but need a win against the Red Devils to stay at the top.

Meanwhile, the Gunners will face competition from Newcastle United for the services of Michael Olise. Elsewhere, the north London side have been advised against a move for Joshua Zirkzee this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Arsenal transfer news from May 8, 2024.

Arsenal face Michael Olise competition

Michael Olise

Arsenal will have to ward off competition from Newcastle United to get their hands on Michael Olise this summer, according to The Daily Mail.

The French forward has caught the eye with Crystal Palace this season and reminded his suitors of his abilities against Manchester United on Monday (May 6). Despite missing much of the season due to injuries, Olise has scored nine goals and four assists in 17 Premier League games this campaign.

Mikel Arteta is pleased with his efforts and is considering a move for the 22-year-old come summer. However, Olise is not short of suitors, and the Magpies are also plotting to take him to St. James' Park.

Newcastle United have the financial muscle to complete the move, but the Frenchman's desire to play in the Champions League could work to the Gunners' advantage.

Gunners advised against Joshua Zirkzee move by journalist

Joshua Zirkzee

Arsenal insider Charles Watts has advised the club against a move for Joshua Zirkzee this summer.

The Dutch striker has been impressive for Bologna this season, registering 12 goals and seven assists from 36 outings across competitions. Mikel Arteta is looking for a new No. 9 this summer and recent reports have suggested that he has his eyes on Zirkzee.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Watts insisted that Newcastle United's Alexander Isak would be better suited for the job at the Emirates.

"Arsenal’s interest in Zirkzee was first broken back in January by Sam Dean at the Daily Telegraph and it’s a link that continues to bubble away as we head towards the summer. He’s an interesting player, one who looks destined for a big move soon," wrote Watts.

“I can’t pretend to be an expert on him, he’s not someone I’ve seen a lot of, but he’s clearly got a lot of potential and would add something to Arsenal’s squad that they don’t really have in attack. Whether he would move the needle enough for Arsenal though at this point I’m not sure," he added.

Watts concluded:

“I feel Arsenal are at a point now where any big money signings really need to come in and improve the squad immediately and I’m not sure Zirkzee does that. It would be a case of buying potential and while there is always room for that, Arsenal really need a forward who will come in and hit the ground running. That’s why I still feel they should throw everything at getting Isak out of Newcastle.”

Isak has scored 24 goals and set up one more from 37 outings across competitions this season for the Magpies.

Arsenal cool interest in Amadou Onana, says journalist

Amadou Onana

Arsenal are no longer prioritizing a move for Amadou Onana this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Gunners are expected to bring in a new midfielder this year amid the uncertainties surrounding the futures of Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny. Onana has been a revelation for Everton this season and his efforts have turned heads at the Emirates.

However, speaking on Ranks FC Ultras podcast, Jones insisted that the north London club are unlikely to match the Belgian's £70m price tag.

"Other options, Douglas Luiz is going to stay at Aston Villa. Amadou Onana, I don’t think Arsenal have the same level of interest as they once have. He’s at £70m and I don’t think they will pay that for him. I don’t think anyone does. Apart from Everton, I don’t think anyone thinks he’s worth that money. Nobody rates him highly enough,” said Jones

Onana has registered 35 appearances across competitions for the Toffees, scoring three goals and setting up one more.