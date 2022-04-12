Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners favourites to sign Leicester City star; Newcastle United advised to target Nicolas Pepe, and more - 12 April 2022

Arsenal will face Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League, looking to return to winning ways after consecutive losses. The north London side will be desperate for all three points against the Saints as they aim for a top-four finish this season. They trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference but have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are the favourites to sign a Leicester City star. Elsewhere, Noel Whelan has advised Newcastle United to target Nicolas Pepe this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 12th April 2022:

Arsenal favourites to sign Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans could arrive at the Emirates this summer.

Arsenal are the favourites to sign Youri Tielemans this summer, according to Caught Offside via Tuttosport. The Belgian midfielder’s contract with Leicester City will expire next summer, but he's eager to leave this year. The Foxes are willing to cash in on him at the end of the season to prevent losing him for free in a year’s time.

Tielemans has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League since joining Leicester City in 2019. The Belgian has registered 24 goals from 147 games for the Foxes so far. However, the 24-year-old is reluctant to sign an extension to prolong his stay at the King Power Stadium.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their midfield at the end of the season. Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny are both likely to leave this year, so manager Mikel Arteta wants a new partner for Thomas Partey. Tielemans has emerged as a potential candidate for the role.

The Belgian could be allowed to leave for just £25 million this summer, but the Foxes want to sell him abroad. Juventus are interested in the 24-year-old, but he's most likely to end up at the Emirates at the end of the season.

Noel Whelan advises Newcastle United to target Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe has cut a sorry figure at the Emirates.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has advised Newcastle United to target Nicolas Pepe this summer. The Ivorian has cut a sorry figure at the Emirates and is likely to be offloaded this year.

Arsenal Presser @APresserV2 Arsenal have set an asking price of £25m for Nicolas Pepe this summer. (#afc Arsenal have set an asking price of £25m for Nicolas Pepe this summer. ( @CmdotCom_En 🚨 Arsenal have set an asking price of £25m for Nicolas Pepe this summer. (@CmdotCom_En) #afc https://t.co/HOCz6HiZPr

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that the Gunners should let him leave for just £25 million.

"He’s been a massive failure – that’s for sure. When you consider the money they paid for him, he’s been very average. It’s a really bad bit of business from Arsenal. If they can get £25 million for him, they need to be taking it – even if it’s a massive loss," said Whelan.

He continued:

“Teams will be reluctant to pay that sort of fee for an inconsistent player like Pepe, though. It may well be a loan-to-buy deal. He’s really not contributed enough. Whether the Premier League is too tough for him, I don’t know – we know he came from France, which is a far easier league," said Whelan.

Whelan went on to advise the Magpies to opt for a loan move for Pepe.

"A loan move may be something that Newcastle might fancy. These are the sort of players they will be targeting. He could turn his career around and end up being that big-ticket player. But right now, it’s a gamble," said Whelan.

Pepe has started just five Premier League games this season. He has netted 27 times in 108 games across competitions for the Gunners since arriving in 2019 for a club-record fee of £72 million.

Gunners told to sign Yves Bissouma instead of Douglas Luiz

Yves Bissouma (left) has caught the eye for Brighton

Noel Whelan believes Arsenal should target Yves Bissouma instead of Douglas Luiz this summer. The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Aston Villa star this year, while the Villans are interested in the Brighton ace.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that the north London side should target the Mali international instead.

"I think Bissouma is a much better player. He’s been more consistent; he’s got more energy than Douglas Luiz. Bissouma, for me, is one that I think Arsenal would love to have in their side. I think Arsenal would be better off going straight for the jugular and trying to beat Villa for Bissouma – because in my opinion, he offers a lot more," said Whelan.

Edited by Bhargav