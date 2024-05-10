Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners in hot pursuit of Martin Zubimendi, Jorginho extends stay, and more - May 10, 2024

Arsenal are looking ahead to their Premier League game against Manchester United on Sunday, May 12, at Old Trafford. Mikel Arteta's team are leading the title race after 36 games, but second-placed Manchester City have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are hot on the heels of Martin Zubimendi ahead of the summer. Elsewhere, Jorginho has signed a new deal at the Emirates.

On that note, let's look at the major Arsenal transfer news from May 10, 2024.

Arsenal in hot pursuit of Martin Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal's pursuit of Martin Zubimendi is quite advanced, according to COPE. The Gunners are keen to rope in a new midfielder ahead of the new season and have their eyes on the Spaniard. Zubimendi has been the main man for Real Sociedad in recent seasons and has registered four goals and one assists from 45 games this campaign.

Mikel Arteta is a long-term admirer of his countryman and wants him at the Emirates this year. The north London side are looking to replace Thomas Partey, whose time at the Emirates could be coming to an end. Zubimendi has been identified as the ideal man for the job. However, Arsenal will have to pay a premium fee for the 25-year-old, who has a €60m release clause in his contract.

Jorginho extends stay

Jorginho has committed his future at the Emirates

Jorginho has signed a new deal with Arsenal, the club have confirmed. The Italian midfielder's contract was set to expire at the end of this campaign, but the club have now extended his stay. Jorginho has been a handy option in the middle of the park for Mikel Arteta this season, registering one goal and two assists from 35 outings across competitions.

Speaking after committing his future to the Gunners, Jorginho admitted that staying at the Emirates was an easy decision for him.

“I’m really happy to stay, because it’s a privilege to be a part of this family. My family is happy, we are really well settled and there’s more to come!” said Jorginho.

He added:

“There was not much to discuss to be honest, because I feel really good here. Just to know that they appreciate me and want me to stay longer as well, it’s a big thing for me. I feel that I have more to do, so that’s the reason why I’m staying.”

The Italian also insisted that the support from fans played a big role in his decision to continue with the north London side.

“That means a lot. And that’s one more reason for signing the contract because I feel I can – and I want to – give more to them, because they’ve been giving a lot of affection and support to me. All I want is to give it back," said Jorginho.

He continued:

“I try to give everything I can of myself to everyone around. Sometimes that can be a cuddle, sometimes it can be words, sometimes show them something. I just try to help as much as I can in any situation. I feel that everyone here can count on me. I will always be there for them.”

The 32-year-old was heavily linked with a return to Serie A ahead of the summer but decided against the move in the end.

Newcastle United want Aaron Ramsdale, says journalist

Aaron Ramsdale

Newcastle United are eyeing a move for Aaron Ramsdale this summer, according to journalist Craig Hope. The English goalkeeper has struggled for game time at Arsenal this season, with David Raya now the undisputed No. 1. The Gunners are likely to keep the Spaniard permanently at the club at the end of the season, raising doubts about Ramsdale's future. The north London side could be open to offers for the 25-year-old this year.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hope added that the Magpies have internally discussed a move for Ramsdale ahead of the summer.

"They’re looking at goalkeepers. Aaron Ramsdale is a player Eddie Howe knows well. I think preliminary talks, conversations, nothing formal have taken place in the background, but I don’t think that’s a priority heading into the summer. But if things fell in a certain way elsewhere, is that something they would look at? Absolutely yes,” said Hope.

The Englishman has appeared just 11 times across competitions this season, registering three clean sheets.