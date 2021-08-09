Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners identify £34m La Liga star as Hector Bellerin replacement, club enter race for €60m Serbian striker, and more - 9th August 2021

Arsenal lost 0-1 to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in a friendly, ending their pre-season in defeat. The Gunners were undone by a goal from Son Heung Min in the 79th minute in a game that saw both sides miss golden opportunities.

Mikel Arteta saw his attacking department fail to deliver yet again and might be forced to divulge in the market for a solution to a familiar problem.

Arsenal is interested in a new striker this summer, while they also want to strengthen their full-back position. The Gunners are also expected to allow a few players to leave before the end of August.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from August 9, 2021.

Arsenal identify £34m La Liga star as Hector Bellerin replacement

Kieran Trippier

Arsenal has identified Kieran Trippier as the ideal replacement for Hector Bellerin, according to The Sun.

The English fullback has been linked with Manchester United this summer, but the Gunners are attempting to steal a march on their rivals and bring Trippier to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta wants a new right-back in his squad, with Bellerin set to leave the club this month, and has put Trippier at the top of his list.

📈 Kieran Trippier earned a better WhoScored rating (7.20) than any other defender in La Liga last season



🗞️ Arsenal are believed to be eyeing up the ex-Tottenham right-back as a potential replacement for Hector Bellerin pic.twitter.com/G8wfF3SQ4c — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 8, 2021

The Red Devils are interested in Trippier but are reluctant to match Atletico Madrid’s £34 million valuation of the player. Arsenal is eager to take advantage of the situation and wants to further strengthen their backline after completing a move for Ben White.

The Gunners are yet to submit a formal bid with the La Liga giants, but any offer will have to be more than the £20 million that Manchester United is offering.

The 31-year-old’s current contract expires in two years, which gives Atletico Madrid an advantage in any negotiation.

Gunners enter race for €60m Serbian striker

Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal has entered the race to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to The Hard Tackle via Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Gunners are eyeing Vlahovic as an alternative to Lautaro Martinez and could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for his signature.

Mikel Arteta has made Martinez his primary target for the striker’s position this summer, but a move has so far failed to materialize. As such, the Spaniard might be forced to turn his attention to the Serbian.

According to @DiMarzio, Fiorentina want to tie down Dusan Vlahovic to a new contract. But first they will have to resist offers from top-tier clubs. #Arsenal & Atlético are the main clubs interested. pic.twitter.com/QJgTNxaTRv — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) August 8, 2021

Fiorentina currently values their prized asset at €60 million and is willing to let him leave if a proper offer is placed on the table.

Arsenal is planning to offload Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah and could reinvest the funds generated on a new striker.

Liverpool interested in Arsenal ace

Alexandre Lacazette

According to The Hard Tackle via El Gol Digital, Liverpool has emerged as a shock contender for Alexandre Lacazette’s signature. The Frenchman is set to be sold this summer as he no longer features in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Lacazette has 65 goals and 28 assists from 170 games for Arsenal in all competitions so far but has failed to impress in recent times.

He is currently in the final year of his contract, which is why the Gunners are eager to offload him. Liverpool can take him off Arsenal’s books for just £15 million.

