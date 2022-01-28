Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners identify Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replacement; Bernd Leno ready to join Newcastle United, and more - 28 January 2022

Arsenal remain interested in upgrading their squad this month. The Gunners invested a sizeable amount in players last summer, but manager Mikel Arteta wants more additions to his roster.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have identified a PSV Eindhoven star as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Elsewhere, Bernd Leno is ready to join Newcastle United.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 28 January 2022.

Arsenal identify Cody Gakpo as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replacement

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Cody Gakpo.

Arsenal have entered the race to sign PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo, according to The Hard Tackle via Foot Mercato. The Gunners have identified the Dutchman as an ideal replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, the north London side could face competition from Liverpool and Manchester City for his services.

Gakpo has emerged on the scene in the last 18 months. He has registered six goals and ten assists this season, earning admiration from Arsenal. The Gunners are desperate to bolster their frontline this summer, having frozen Aubameyang out of the first team due to disciplinary reasons.

The Gabon international is on the wane, while Alexandre Lacazette is in the final six months of his current contract. As such, reinforcement in the strikers' department is an urgent requirement at the Emirates. Manager Mikel Arteta is desperate to end the month with a new number nine, but has found no success so far. The Spaniard was hot on the heels of Dusan Vlahovic, but the Serb is all set to join Juventus.

Arsenal have turned their attention to Gakpo, who is valued at €30 million. The Dutchman is not a like-for-like replacement for Aubameyang, but could be moulded to suit the role. He prefers to operate from the left, but is talented enough to adapt to Arteta's style. The Gunners will have to move quickly to secure his services, though.

Bernd Leno ready to join Newcastle United

Bernd Leno is ready to join Newcastle United.

Bernd Leno is ready to join Newcastle United, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The Magpies are eager to take the Arsenal outcast to St James' Park this month. The German shotstopper is also open to joining Newcastle United. Leno has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates since the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale.

The German custodian is disillusioned by the lack of chances, and wants to leave in search of regular football. Having played well over 300 games in his career, Leno could be a superb proposition for Newcastle United. The Gunners are willing to let Leno leave if they receive a suitable bid.

Callum Chambers joins Aston Villa

Arsenal's Callum Chambers has joined Aston Villa.

Callum Chambers has joined Aston Villa, Arsenal have confirmed. The Englishman has joined the club on a three-and-a-half-year deal. Chambers was a peripheral figure under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates, making only five appearances this season. As such, his move away suits all parties.

Arsenal @Arsenal Emirates FA Cup

Community Shield



Thanks for everything, Emirates FA CupCommunity ShieldThanks for everything, @CalumChambers95 🏆 Emirates FA Cup🏆 Community ShieldThanks for everything, @CalumChambers95 👏

The transfer fee involved has not been disclosed by either club. However, there is speculation that there was no fee involved in the move.

Also Read Article Continues below

Chambers joined the Gunners in 2014, and went on to appear 122 times for the club, scoring five times. He won the FA Cup and the Community Shield during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Edited by Bhargav