Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners identify Premier League star as Alexandre Lacazette replacement; club interested in Brazilian forward, and more - 17th October 2021

Arsenal invested a fortune in new players this summer, but might need a few more additions before they can compete with the best in Europe. The Gunners are expected to continue their squad overhaul next year as well.

They have identified an English striker as the ideal replacement for Alexandre Lacazette. Moreover the Gunners are interested in a Brazilian forward, who plays for Atletico Madrid.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 17th October 2021.

Arsenal identify Dominic Calvert-Lewin as Alexandre Lacazette replacement

Arsenal have identified Dominic Calvert-Lewin as the ideal replacement for Alexandre Lacazette, according to Football London.

The French striker is in the final year of his current deal with the Gunners, and is expected to leave the club next summer. With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also heading towards the fag end of his career, Mikel Arteta wants a prolific striker to lead his team's line next season.

Arsenal have zeroed in on Calvert-Lewin as an option. The Everton striker was on fire last season, scoring 21 goals across competitions, including 16 in the Premier League.

The Englishman has proven himself in the league, and has the qualities to succeed at the Emirates. The Gunners also have the likes of Alexander Isak, Ollie Watkins and Youssef En-Nesyri on their wish list. However, Calvert-Lewin is Arteta's number one choice for the role.

ARSENAL @tomgunner14 Arsenal have reportedly picked out the number one target for next summer in the form of Everton striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin. [FL] Arsenal have reportedly picked out the number one target for next summer in the form of Everton striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin. [FL] https://t.co/NggfR7OziO

The Englishman is good in the air, and is blessed with pace. He prefers the no.9 position, but is equally adept on the wings. At 24, Calvert-Lewin also has a long career ahead of him. Arsenal hope to convince the Englishman to move to the Emirates next summer. But Calvert-Lewin is under contract with Everton until 2025, so prising him away will not be easy for the Gunners.

Gunners interested in Matheus Cunha

Arsenal are interested in Matheus Cunha, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Brazilian joined Atletico Madrid this summer, but has struggled to find his feet at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. The Gunners are looking to bolster their frontline in January, and have turned their attention to the 22-year-old.

Arsenal TSN @ArsenalTSN #Arsenal are showing an interest in Matheus Cunha, who is yet to find his feet since signing for La Liga champions Atletico Madrid in the summer. #afc #Arsenal are showing an interest in Matheus Cunha, who is yet to find his feet since signing for La Liga champions Atletico Madrid in the summer. #afc https://t.co/lprBuP0oT9

Arsenal are resigned to losing both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah next year. The Gunners are already scouting the market for replacements, and have now included the Brazilian on their wish list.

Cunha has failed to break into Diego Simeone's plans at Atletico Madrid, and has mostly been used as a substitute thus far. So Mikel Arteta could attempt a loan deal with an option to buy for the Brazilian. The La Liga giants are expected to demand €30 million for his services, though.

Arsenal monitoring Arthur Cabral

Arsenal are among a host of clubs currently monitoring Arthur Cabral, according to TEAMTalk.

The Brazilian is also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United, West Ham United, Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion. The Gunners are considering Cabral as an option to bolster their faltering attack that has failed to impress again this season.

However, a move to Arsenal might not entice the FC Basel striker right now. He could instead opt to wait and assess his options carefully.

