Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners identify Xhaka replacement, club want £50m for English duo, and more - 26th July 2021

Arsenal continues to be linked with players with the new Premier League season less than a month away. The Gunners have already secured the services of Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga, but Mikel Arteta wants more reinforcements to dispel the disappointments of the 2020-21 campaign.

The London side finished eighth in the league last season and exited the UEFA Europa League at the semi-final stage.

Arsenal wants immediate improvements in the upcoming campaign, and Arteta is attempting to assemble a squad capable of achieving his goals. The Gunners want to reinforce their midfield and backline, while the Spaniard will also allow some of his current stars to leave.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from July 26, 2021.

Arsenal identify Xhaka replacement

Denis Zakaria

Arsenal has identified Denis Zakaria as a replacement for Granit Xhaka, according to The Mirror. The Gunners have already secured the services of Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht but are eager to shore up their midfield.

Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos have both returned to Real Madrid at the end of their loan spells, while Xhaka is edging closer to a move to AS Roma. Mikel Arteta believes Zakaria could be an ideal replacement for his countryman.

The Borussia Monchengladbach star is one of the most talented defensive midfielders in Europe. The 24-year-old is a pivotal part of his club’s setup and can also carry out a box-to-box role.

Arsenal has been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Zakaria this summer. Max Eberl, the Bundesliga side’s sporting director, has revealed that Zakaria is not ready to sign an extension with the club.

“With Denis (Zakaria), we have been trying to extend his contract since October. Denis and his management told us pretty clearly that they would prefer a transfer this summer,” said Eberl.

Arsenal are looking at the possibility of signing Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, who has expressed a desire to leave Borussia Monchengladbach. (Mirror) pic.twitter.com/mdKbr45tuV — Global Watch Football (@gwfootball_) July 25, 2021

Gunners want £50m for English duo

Joe Willock

Arsenal is planning to raise £50 million from the sales of Joe Willock and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, according to Daily Cannon. The Gunners are attempting to offload players who no longer feature in Mikel Arteta’s plans, and the English duo has been included in that list.

Willock was very impressive during his loan stint with Newcastle United last season, and the Magpies are desperate to sign him permanently. However, Arsenal wants £30 million for his services.

Arsenal want 30m currently … https://t.co/DpIfWwaGmk — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 24, 2021

Maitland-Niles also caught the eye while on loan with West Bromwich Albion in the second half of last campaign. The Englishman is wanted by Leicester City, Burnley, and Southampton, and the Gunners have slapped a £20 million price tag on his head.

Arsenal monitoring Serie A defender

Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Arsenal is monitoring Giovanni Di Lorenzo, according to The Hard Tackle via Football London. The Gunners are searching for a replacement for Hector Bellerin, who could be on his way out of the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta is interested in Di Lorenzo, with the player’s agent recently confirming that the Napoli right-back could be on the move this summer.

The Italian was brilliant for his country at Euro 2020 and is expected to cost around €25 million. Arsenal will have to offload Bellerin before securing Di Lorenzo’s services.

The Gunners are expected to face competition from Manchester United for 27-year-old’s signature.

