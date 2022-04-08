Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners initiate contact with Paulo Dybala; Dutch sensation reveals admiration for club, and more - 8 April 2022

Arsenal will be eager to get back to winning ways when they face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday. Manager Mikel Arteta needs three points this weekend to stay in contention for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have initiated contact with Paulo Dybala. Elsewhere, Cody Gakpo has revealed his admiration for the north London side.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 8th April 2022:

Arsenal initiate contact with Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have initiated contact with Paulo Dybala to facilitate a move this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Argentinean's contract with Juventus expires at the end of the season. With the Bianconeri failing to convince him to stay, the Gunners are planning to secure his services on a Bosman move.

Dybala has been an integral part of the Serie A giants over the last few years. He has been in a good run of form this season as well and has 13 goals and six assists from 39 games so far. Juventus would have liked to keep him in Turin, but the two parties have been unable to come to an agreement regarding his future.

The Gunners are monitoring the situation with interest. Arteta wants more bite in his attack next season, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah not expected to depart in the summer as free agents.

The Spaniard also offloaded Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang earlier in January, which means there's an urgent need for a new striker in the squad.

While Dybala is not a traditional number nine, he has the quality to succeed at the Emirates. The Argentinean knows his way to goal quite well and can be decisive in the final third. His addition to Arteta's squad could vastly improve the quality of Arsenal's attack.

The Gunners have already laid down preliminary steps to secure Dybala's signature. The north London side have begun talks with the player's representatives.

However, they could face competition from Newcastle United for his services. The Magpies have also contacted the Argentinean's camp to talk about a possible move.

Cody Gakpo reveals admiration for Gunners

Cody Gakpo is open to a move to the Premier League.

Cody Gakpo has revealed that he likes Arsenal a lot. The Dutchman has been in superb form for PSV Eindhoven recently and has generated interest from the Gunners.

Speaking to The Sun, Gakpo revealed that the admiration is mutual.

"The Premier League is a big league. Virgil van Dijk plays there with Liverpool so I like to watch them. We are not the same kind of league but I think we try to look at the Prem and learn about it. Everybody wants to play one time in the Prem. I don’t favour one team but I like Arsenal a lot," said Gakpo.

“I looked up to Henry when I was younger because he was a tall guy who played on the wing," said Gakpo.

Mikel Arteta tipped to have a busy summer ahead

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal could have a busy summer ahead. However, he also added that their activity could depend on their UEFA Champions League qualification.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel Five, Romano named the Gunners when asked which club will have the most interesting summer.

“The most difficult club to track with transfers is Arsenal because they depend on Champions League football. They are waiting before jumping into concrete negotiations,” said Romano.

“I’m really curious to see this transfer window for Arsenal. This summer, if they will get Champions League football, it will be time for the next step, in attacking positions and even a new midfielder. This is why I say Arsenal,” said Romano.

Edited by Bhargav