Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in AC Milan midfielder; club willing to pay €25 million for Brazilian star, and more - 15 January 2022

Arsenal's game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday has been postponed. The Gunners had requested the Premier League to postpone the game owing to players missing due to COVID-19 and AFCON.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested in an AC Milan midfielder. Elsewhere, the Gunners are willing to pay €25 million for a Brazilian star.

Arsenal @Arsenal Our match against Tottenham on Sunday, January 16 has been postponed.



On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 15th January 2022.

Arsenal interested in Ismael Bennacer

Arsenal are interested in Ismael Bennacer.

Arsenal are interested in Ismael Bennacer, according to Fichajes. The Gunners are long-term admirers of the AC Milan midfielder. The Algerian is a former youth player of the London club, but had left the club before making his debut. Manager Mikel Arteta is planning to take him back to the Emirates.

Bennacer has been quite impressive for the Rossoneri this season. He has featured 18 times for the Serie A giants, and is an integral part of the first team. The defensive midfielder is exactly the kind of player Arsenal lack in their ranks at the moment.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their midfield this year. Arteta has let Ainsley Maitland-Niles leave, while Mohamed Elneny also has one foot out of the Emirates.

Arsenal tied Granit Xhaka down to a new deal last summer, but the Swiss international is unlikely to stay either. The Gunners are looking for the ideal partner for Thomas Partey in the middle of the park. Bennacer has emerged as an option.

The Algerian is currently away on international duty at the AFCON. As such, Arsenal are not expected to secure his services this month. A move in the summer looks more likely.

The 24-year-old is tied with AC Milan until 2024, so the Rossoneri are under no pressure to sell the player. So the Gunners might have to pay a hefty fee for Bennacer's signature.

Gunners willing to pay €25 million for Danilo

Arsenal are willing to pay €25 million for Danilo.

Arsenal are willing to pay €25 million for Danilo, according to Brazilian news outlet Lance. The defensive midfielder has earned rave reviews with his performances for Palmeiras. The Gunners are also among his admirers, and are willing to break the bank for the Brazilian.

They reportedly submitted a €20 million bid for Danilo, but it was rejected by Palmeiras. The Brazilian side are reluctant to part ways with their star, but could be convinced by a suitable bid. However, the Gunners could face competition from West Ham United for the 20-year-old's services.

Lazio planning loan move for Nuno Tavares

Lazio are interested in Nuno Tavares.

Lazio are interested in Nuno Tavares, according to Calciomercato. The Serie A side are willing to take the Arsenal full-back on loan this month. The Portuguese joined the Gunners last summer, but has failed to hold on to a first-team berth.

The 21-year-old has featured 19 times for Arsenal so far, but only ten of them have been starts. He is yet to convince Arteta of his prowess. A move away from the Emirates could work wonders, especially if he can secure regular first-team football.

The Gunners have Cedric Soares and Sead Kolasinic as backups for Kieran Tierney, so Tavares could be allowed to leave.

Edited by Bhargav