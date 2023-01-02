Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Arthur Melo; club advised to move quickly for Mykhaylo Mudryk, and more - January 2, 2023

Arsenal will welcome Newcastle United to the Emirates on Tuesday (January 3) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's wards are in blistering form, sitting seven points clear of holders Manchester City after 16 games.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have identified Arthur Melo as an alternative to Youri Tielemans. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has advised the club to move quickly for Mykhaylo Mudryk.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 2, 2023:

Arsenal interested in Arthur Melo

Arthur Melo has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Arthur Melo, according to Caught Offside. The Brazilian midfielder is currently on loan at Liverpool from Juventus, and the Reds have the option of signing him permanently.

However, with the 26-year-old struggling with injuries during his time at Anfield, Liverpool are unlikely to exercise the clause.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥉| Mikel Arteta "really likes" Liverpool's on loan midfielder Arthur, and Juventus could try and include the Brazilian in a deal to bring Gabriel to the club in the summer. [ @cmercatoweb 🥉| Mikel Arteta "really likes" Liverpool's on loan midfielder Arthur, and Juventus could try and include the Brazilian in a deal to bring Gabriel to the club in the summer. [@cmercatoweb] https://t.co/G2bu5P0cmI

The Gunners are monitoring the situation with interest and want to dive for the player in the summer. Arthur is likely to return to Turin at the end of the season and is under contract with the Bianconeri till 2025. However, the Serie A giants are ready to let him go, as the Brazilian is not part of their plans. Arteta is eager to bring the player back to the Premier League.

The Spanish manager is looking to add more quality to his midfield as he seeks to sustain recent improvements at the Emirates. Youri Tielemans remains a target, but the Belgian is yet to convince the Emirates hierarchy.

Meanwhile, Arteta is a long-term admirer of Arthur and previously failed in an attempt to secure his signature. He could have an opportunity to get his man this year, but Juventus are expected to demand Gabriel Magalhaes in return for Arthur.

Fabrizio Romano advises Gunners to move quickly for Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhaylo Mudryk is wanted at the Emirates.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Arsenal would have to move swiftly to secure the signature of Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian is a priority target for the Gunners this month, and his sizzling form for Shakhtar Donetsk is generating widespread attention. Arteta is eager to take the 21-year-old to the Emirates to help add more teeth to his attack.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



It’s up to Shakhtar now, as



Chelsea, also interested in Mudryk in case Arsenal deal collapses. Arsenal have improved their proposal to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk, confirmed — as talks are on after €40m plus €20m bid rejected.It’s up to Shakhtar now, as @yehor__d reported.Chelsea, also interested in Mudryk in case Arsenal deal collapses. #AFC remain priority. Arsenal have improved their proposal to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk, confirmed — as talks are on after €40m plus €20m bid rejected. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFCIt’s up to Shakhtar now, as @yehor__d reported.🔵 Chelsea, also interested in Mudryk in case Arsenal deal collapses. #AFC remain priority. https://t.co/YBYWFSlZSy

Speaking recently, Romano said that the north London side are in direct contact with the Ukrainian club to complete a move.

"I would keep my eye on this Mudryk situation. The timing in the January window is really important – we saw that with Cody Gakpo," said Romano.

He added:

“Arsenal know how important it is to be fast on the Mudryk deal. They are in negotiations with Shakhtar; they’ve done now the opening proposal, but there is still direct conversation between Shakhtar and Arsenal. So I think this is one to watch in the next few days because Arsenal have to be fast for Mudryk."

Mudryk has appeared 18 times across competitions for Shakhtar this season, registering ten goals and eight assists.

Real Madrid don't have buy-back clause for Martin Odegaard, says Fabrizio Romano

Martin Odegaard has been on fire this season.

Real Madrid don't have a buy-back clause in Martin Odegaard's contract, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Norwegian midfielder has been in outstanding form for Arsenal this season, prompting talks of an eventual return to the Santiago Bernabeu. Odegaard arrived at the Emirates in 2021 from Los Blancos on an initial loan deal that was made permanent.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



It was club director's Edu masterpiece in 2021. Real Madrid did not want to sell Martin in June/July, Arsenal waited... until they got the green light for less than €40m. Real Madrid don't have any buy back clause for Martin Ødegaard. He's in love with Arsenal projectIt was club director's Edu masterpiece in 2021. Real Madrid did not want to sell Martin in June/July, Arsenal waited... until they got the green light for less than €40m. Real Madrid don't have any buy back clause for Martin Ødegaard. He's in love with Arsenal project ⚪️🔴 #AFCIt was club director's Edu masterpiece in 2021. Real Madrid did not want to sell Martin in June/July, Arsenal waited... until they got the green light for less than €40m. https://t.co/yyLaj6CEw3

The La Liga giants require midfield reinforcements as they look to reinvigorate their ageing midfield. A recent report claimed that Real Madrid have the right of first refusal for the Norwegian, which they could utilise in the future.

However, Romano has now rubbished those claims, saying that the 24-year-old loves the Gunners. Odegaard has appeared 21 times for the north London side this season across competitions, scoring seven goals and setting up five more.

