Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Athletic Bilbao star, club advised to move for Borussia Dortmund ace, and more - 6th October 2021

Arsenal endured a difficult start to the Premier League season, losing all of their first three games while conceding nine goals. Since then, the Gunners have turned over a new leaf, winning three of the next four games and conceding just one goal. Although the defense has improved, scoring goals remains a problem.

Arsenal are interested in a Spanish defender who plays for Athletic Bilbao. The Gunners have also been advised to move for a Borussia Dortmund teenager.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 6 October 2021.

Arsenal interested in Dani Vivian

Arsenal are closely monitoring Athletic Bilbao defender Dani Vivian

Arsenal are closely monitoring Athletic Bilbao defender Dani Vivian, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Gunners invested heavily in Ben White this summer. The Englishman has overcome his shaky start to the season and forged a solid partnership with Gabriel at the heart of Mikel Arteta's defense.

However, the London side have very little backup for those two on their squad and the club want to address the issue by bringing in Vivian.

The 22-year-old joined Bilbao in 2017 and spent most of his time with the B team. He was sent on loan to CD Mirandes last season, but injuries to senior players pushed him to the front of the line in the current campaign.

The Spaniard has grabbed the opportunity with both hands, earning Arsenal's attention. Vivian has been dribbled past just once in seven games so far and even scored a goal to announce himself in La Liga.

The Gunners have been impressed with his abilities and are plotting a move to bring the player to the Emirates. At 22, Vivian fits the profile of the players Arteta wants to target, while his €40m release clause will also suit Arsenal. However, the Gunners will face competition from West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers for his signature.

Gunners advised to move for Jude Bellingham

Kevin Campbell believes Arsenal should attempt to bring Jude Bellingham to the Emirates

Former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell believes the Gunners should attempt to bring Jude Bellingham to the Emirates at all costs. Bellingham has gone from strength to strength since joining Borussia Dortmund last summer and is among the most talented young midfielders in the world right now.

Arsenal FC News @ArsenalFC_fl

football.london/arsenal-fc/tra… Do you think Arsenal could pull off a signing like this?👀 Do you think Arsenal could pull off a signing like this?👀

football.london/arsenal-fc/tra…

Speaking to Football London, Campbell rued the fact that Arsenal had not hijacked Bellingham's move to Dortmund.

"This young man was at Birmingham, just up the M6. Nobody took the chance, and he had to go to Dortmund. If we have to pay the money, and if we want somebody to be in there [midfield] for years to come, we’ve got to pay the money," said Campbell.

Arsenal receive setback in pursuit of Ajax star

Arsenal have received a setback in their pursuit of Andre Onana

Arsenal have received a setback in their pursuit of Andre Onana. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Ajax goalkeeper, who is in the final 12 months of his current contract, has a verbal agreement to join Inter Milan next summer. The Gunners were interested in the Cameroonian as a replacement for Bernd Leno, who has one foot out of the club already.

Also Read

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Inter have reached a verbal agreement with André Onana since last July. He’s ready to join as free agent in 2022. Contract NOT signed yet but at final stages. That’s why OL and Nice talks collapsed. 🔵🇨🇲 #Inter Inter wanr Onana as new goalkeeper - Leno was never an option. #AFC Inter have reached a verbal agreement with André Onana since last July. He’s ready to join as free agent in 2022. Contract NOT signed yet but at final stages. That’s why OL and Nice talks collapsed. 🔵🇨🇲 #InterInter wanr Onana as new goalkeeper - Leno was never an option. #AFC https://t.co/JYfanmIWTd

However, it now appears Mikel Arteta will have to look for alternate targets.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee

LIVE POLL Q. Should Arsenal spend heavily on Jude Bellingham? Yes No 1 votes so far