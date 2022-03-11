Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Bayern Munich ace; club monitoring Sassuolo star, and more - 11 March 2022

Arsenal will look to cement their stay in fourth position when they face Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday. The north London side are coming off a 3-2 win over Watford last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in a Bayern Munich ace. Elsewhere, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has his eyes on a Sassuolo winger.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 11th March 2022:

Arsenal interested in Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry could leave Bayern Munich this summer.

Arsenal are interested in Serge Gnabry, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Bayern Munich star has been in superb form of late. So the Gunners are plotting to bring their former player back to the Emirates this summer.

Gnabry was allowed to leave the north London side six years ago after failing to break into the starting XI. The German joined Werder Bremen before he was picked up by Bayern. Since joining the Bavarians, the 26-year-old has taken his game to an entirely new level. His exploits have earned him admiration from Arsenal.

Arteta is eager to bolster his attack this summer and has his eyes on Gnabry. The German could easily slot into Arteta's tactics at the Emirates. The 26-year-old is comfortable playing across the front three and would be a stellar addition to the Spaniard's team.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Arsenal are considering a shock transfer for their former player Serge Gnabry - and could pay Bayern Munich £63m for him!



(Source: Football London)

Gnabry's current contract with the Bundesliga giants runs out next summer. Bayern are eager to tie him down to a new deal, but talks have been slow so far. The German could be sold if he refuses to extend his stay, and Arsenal are ready to take advantage. Chelsea also have their eyes on the 26-year-old, but Gnabry prefers a move to the Emirates.

Gunners monitoring Domenico Berardi

Domenico Berardi has admirers in the Premier League.

The Gunners are keeping a close eye on Domenico Berardi, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Italian winger has been impressive for Sassuolo this season. So the Gunners are planning to dive for him this summer.

The 27-year-old's current contract expires in 2024, but the Serie A giants are willing to listen to offers for him at the end of the season. Berardi could be a replacement for Nicolas Pepe at the Emirates. However, the Gunners may have to ward off competition from Leicester City for his signature.

Ollie Watkins tipped to stay at Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Arsenal could miss out on Ollie Watkins. The Gunners are planning to bolster their attack this summer and have been linked with Watkins.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that Villa have no reason to sell Watkins.

"No (Aston Villa will not cash in on Watkins). I don’t think they will be worried about that one bit. Aston Villa don’t need any money; they’ve got very, very wealthy owners. If anybody wants to get Watkins, it’s going to cost them a lot, a lot of money. Even then I don’t think Aston Villa sell," said Agbonlahor.

He continued:

“They wouldn’t have sold Grealish; the only reason he left was because of his release clause. Aston Villa want to build; they don’t want to sell. Watkins, John McGinn, Jacob Ramsey; there is no chance of them leaving."

