Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Brighton midfielder; Joao Felix backed to succeed at Emirates, and more - December 21, 2022

Arsenal are expected to continue their siege on the Premier League title when the season resumes. Mikel Arteta's wards face West Ham United at the Emirates on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are locked in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur for a Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder. Elsewhere, journalist Dharmesh Sheth reckons Joao Felix could be a superb addition at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 21, 2022:

Arsenal interested in Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Alexis Mac Allister, according to AS via Caught Offside.

The Argentinean was one of the stars of his country's World Cup winning campaign. A regular feature in Lionel Scaloni's midfield, the 23-year-old displayed a wide array of skills at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He registered one goal and one assist from six games.

Mac Allister has become a household name now and has also been in fine form for Brighton & Hove Albion this season. The Argentinean has racked up five goals in 14 appearances and is already wanted by clubs around the continent.

Juventus, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are already monitoring the 23-year-old with interest. The Gunners have now entered the fray.

Arteta remains keen to upgrade his midfield, with his squad lacking quality beyond the starting XI. Mac Allister could prove to be an astute piece of business if Arsenal can bring him to the Emirates. However, the Gunners face competition from their local rivals Tottenham Hotspur for his signature.

Joao Felix backed to succeed by Dharmesh Sheth

Joao Felix is likely to leave the Wanda Metropolitano next year.

Joao Felix would be a splendid addition to any squad in the world, according to Dharmesh Sheth. The Portuguese forward's future hangs in the balance after reportedly falling out of favour at Atletico Madrid. The 23-year-old is a target for Arsenal, with Arteta looking to add the player to his already impressive frontline.

The Gunners have been forced to delve into the transfer market for a new No. 9 following the injury to Gabriel Jesus. Felix could help Arteta deal with the Brazilian's absence. The Portuguese is a wanted player despite his nation's poor showing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where they lost in the quarterfinals to Morocco.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth said that Los Rojiblancos would want to ignite a bidding war for their prized asset.

“I think he would be a great addition to any frontline. It’s just gone a little bit sour, if you listen to all the reports emanating out of Madrid, between himself and Diego Simeone," said Sheth.

He added:

"Atletico Madrid might be pushing the sale of Joao Felix, but it will be in Atletico’s interest to have as many clubs interested in Joao Felix as possible because, if they are going to sell, they will want to create a situation that would push his price up."

Felix has made 18 appearances for the La Liga giants this season across competitions, registering four goals and three assists.

Mykhaylo Mudryk unlikely to cost €100 million, says Dharmesh Sheth

Mykhaylo Mudryk is wanted at the Emirates.

Dharmesh Sheth reckons Arsenal could buy Mykhaylo Mudryk for less than €100 million. The Ukrainian continues to be heavily linked with a move to the Emirates. The 21-year-old has been very impressive for Shakhtar Donetsk this season, and Arteta believes he could improve the Gunners attack.

Recent reports have suggested that Mudryk could cost around €100 million. However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth said that Shakhtar's asking price for the player is likely to come down a bit.

“There was talk about him being around €100m. Now whether an English club would be willing to pay that much during this transfer window is another matter. What is more realistic is that price may come down a little bit – I don’t know by how much – and then it’s going to have to be a decision of how much Arsenal want to buy him," said Sheth.

Mudryk has appeared 18 times across competitions for the Ukrainian giants, scoring ten goals and setting up eight.

