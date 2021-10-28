Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Bundesliga midfielder; club battling Manchester City for Barcelona star, and more - 28th October 2021

Arsenal have successfully turned their season around after a disastrous start to the season. The Gunners are unbeaten in their last six games in the Premier League, and have also progressed to the last eight of the EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested in a Switzerland international who plays for Borussia Monchengladbach. Elsewhere, the Gunners are locked in a battle with Manchester City for a Barcelona star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 28th October 2021.

Arsenal interested in Denis Zakaria

Arsenal are planning to bring Denis Zakaria to the Emirates next summer.

Arsenal are planning to bring Denis Zakaria to the Emirates next summer, according to Sport Witness via Christian Falk.

However, the report also adds that the Gunners might not be able to afford him at the moment. The Swiss international has been in outstanding form for Borussia Monchengladbach in recent times. His current deal with the Bundesliga side is set to expire at the end of this season.

There's expected to be a rush for his services in January, when clubs outside Germany will be able strike up a pre-agreement with him. Zakaria was linked with a move away from Borussia Park this summer.

Arsenal were interested in his services, as Mikel Arteta scouted for a replacement for Granit Xhaka. However, the Spaniard shelved his plans after Xhaka's move to AS Roma broke down. The Gunners are now ready to renew their interest in Zakaria next year.

Arsenal want to add a defensive midfielder to their ranks, as both Xhaka and Thomas Partey operate better in advanced positions. Even though the Gunners brought Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer, Arteta wants an experienced campaigner for the role. Zakaria fits the bill, but with many clubs interested in his services, prising him away from Borussia Monchengladbach would be tough.

Gunners battling Manchester City for Sergi Roberto

Arsenal are competing with Manchester City for the services of Sergi Roberto.

Arsenal are competing with Manchester City for the services of Sergi Roberto, according to The Sun via Fichajes.

The Barcelona star is in the final year of his current deal, and is unwilling to extend his stay at the Camp Nou. The Spaniard is equally adept at playing in central midfield, right midfield or in right-back position, so the Gunners are enticed by his versatility.

Negotiations for an extension with the Blaugrana have hit a wall because the La Liga giants cannot afford the long-term contract the player desires. Arsenal are plotting to take advantage of the situation, and take Sergi Roberto to the Emirates. However, Pep Guardiola wants the player at the Etihad.

Lucas Torreira likely to leave Arsenal next summer

Lucas Torreira is expected to leave Arsenal next summer

Lucas Torreira is expected to leave Arsenal next summer, according to Sport Witness via Corriere dello Sport.

The Uruguayan is currently on loan with Fiorentina, and has emerged as a regular feature in the Serie A team's midfield. Torreira was allowed to leave the Gunners on loan this summer after failing to convince Mikel Arteta.

Warriors of Uruguay @UruguayHeroes According to today's edition of Corriere Dello Sport, Lucas Torreira has climbed in the hierarchy at Fiorentina and has won the confidence of manager Vincenzo Italiano as the first-choice regista.



The midfielder is expected to start vs. Lazio Roma today. According to today's edition of Corriere Dello Sport, Lucas Torreira has climbed in the hierarchy at Fiorentina and has won the confidence of manager Vincenzo Italiano as the first-choice regista.The midfielder is expected to start vs. Lazio Roma today. https://t.co/nIgQMABaMV

Fiorentina have a €15 million option to buy in the player's deal, and are likely to exercise the option if the Uruguayan continues to impress. Arsenal wouldn't mind letting Torreira leave, too.

Edited by Bhargav