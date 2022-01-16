Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Diego Costa; club enter race for Rangers midfielder, and more - 16 January 2022

Arsenal were scheduled to travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday to face their London rivals. However, with the Gunners missing quite a few players due to COVID-19 and AFCON, the game was postponed by the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested in former Chelsea striker Diego Costa. Elsewhere, the Gunners have entered the race to sign a Rangers midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 16th January 2022.

Arsenal monitoring Diego Costa

Arsenal are interested in Diego Costa.

Arsenal are interested in Diego Costa, according to Fichajes. The former Chelsea striker last played for Atletico Mineiro, but is currently a free agent after the termination of his contract with the Brazilian club. The Gunners are eager to bolster their attack this month, and have turned their attention to the Spaniard.

The London side are in a precarious position with their current strike force. Eddie Nketiah is eager to leave the club, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been indefinitely frozen out of the first team. Arsenal only have Alexandre Lacazette as a recognised striker in the team, but he is expected to leave the club this summer. So manager Mikel Arteta has turned to Costa to address his striking woes.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Arsenal are one of a number of teams to have held informal discussions with Diego Costa following the cancellation of his contract from Atletico Mineiro.



(Source: GOAL) Arsenal are one of a number of teams to have held informal discussions with Diego Costa following the cancellation of his contract from Atletico Mineiro.(Source: GOAL) 🚨 Arsenal are one of a number of teams to have held informal discussions with Diego Costa following the cancellation of his contract from Atletico Mineiro. (Source: GOAL) https://t.co/dYSoDIvK4N

The Gunners have been eyeing Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic as their preferred target for the number nine role. However, the Serb is a man in demand, with clubs around Europe making a beeline for his signature. Arsenal might find it difficult to win that race, but they do have alternate options on their wish list.

The north London side are also interested in Lille striker Jonathan David and Real Sociedad star Alexander Isak. However, prising them away in January is next to impossible. The Gunners are aware they cannot end the month without reinforcing their attack, so they have turned to Costa.

The Spaniard has been on a downward slide since leaving Chelsea. Costa has been linked with a move back to Spain with Cadiz, but could be open to a return to the Premier League.

Gunners enter race for Glen Kamara

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Glen Kamara.

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Glen Kamara, according to The Hard Tackle via 90 Min. The Gunners are looking for a new midfielder this month. Arteta wants to upgrade his options in the middle of the park, and has his eyes on the Rangers star.

The north London side are left with only Albert Sambi Lokonga as their option in midfield, after Granit Xhaka's recent red card. The Premier League side are already depleted in midfield due to AFCON and COVID-19. Arteta wants Kamara to move to the Emirates this month, but will face competition from Aston Villa for his services.

Arsenal monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostic

Arsenal are keeping a close watch on Filip Kostic.

Arsenal are keeping a close watch on Filip Kostic, according to Calciomercato. The Serbian wing-back has caught the eye with his performances for Eintracht Frankfurt. He has bagged three goals and ten assists this season. The Gunners are among a host of clubs keeping track of the 29-year-old.

Mikel Arteta brought in Nuno Tavares last summer to add more competition to the left-back slot. The Portuguese started well, but has been subdued of late. Kostic could be a significant improvement on Tavares, and would also provide the tactical flexibility Arteta desires. However, prising him away this month would be difficult.

