Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Juventus midfielder; club advised to extend Mohamed Elneny stay, and more - 26 April 2022

Arsenal will next face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League. Manager Mikel Arteta has taken his team to fourth place in the standings, with five games remaining in the season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in a Juventus midfielder. Elsewhere, the north London side have been advised to extend Mohamed Elneny's contract. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 26th April 2022:

Arsenal interested in Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Adrien Rabiot, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The French midfielder is in the final 18 months of his current contract with Juventus and could be offloaded this summer. The Gunners are hoping to win the race for his signature.

Rabiot has failed to assert his influence in Serie A since joining the Bianconeri. The 27-year-old has been afforded opportunities by Massimiliano Allegri this season but has done little to justify his selection. However, his recent struggles have not deterred the Gunners.

Arteta is looking to revamp his midfield this summer. With the future of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny uncertain, Rabiot has emerged as an option. The Frenchman could be an interesting addition to Arteta's roster. His energy and ability on the ball could make him the perfect partner for Thomas Partey in the middle of the park.

Juventus could look to cash in on the player this summer to avoid losing him for free next year. There's a lot of interest in the 27-year-old, so Arsenal might have to step up their efforts if they wish to get their man.

Noel Whelan advises Gunners to extend Mohamed Elneny stay

Mohamed Elneny (right) is out of contract this summer.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has advised Arsenal to tie Mohamed Elneny down to a new deal. The Egyptian midfielder is in the final few months of his current contract but has not been offered an extension yet.

Chris Wheatley @ChrisWheatley_



“He’s a phenomenal person. As a footballer he sometimes does not get the credit he deserves.” Arteta on Mohamed Elneny:“He’s a phenomenal person. As a footballer he sometimes does not get the credit he deserves.” Arteta on Mohamed Elneny:“He’s a phenomenal person. As a footballer he sometimes does not get the credit he deserves.” 🇪🇬 https://t.co/54FTobbhOf

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Elneny is fighting for a new deal.

"He’s showing the right attitude, and it’s incredible. It just goes to show the respect these players have for the club and for Mikel Arteta. He’s fighting for a contract at the moment. I think if he keeps on putting in these types of performances, then it’ll be something that will be spoken about at the end of the season," said Whelan.

He continued:

“He’s been at the club for a while. On his day, he can really dominate a midfield. Keeping him around must be in the minds of Arsenal. They don’t have a huge squad, so doing just that would be a lot cheaper than bringing someone in to replace him."

Kevin Campbell backs Arsenal's pursuit of Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez is tipped to move this summer/

Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell has backed his former team's pursuit of Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan has been on fire for Benfica this season and is wanted at the Emirates.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell heaped praise on the 22-year-old, saying:

"He looks brilliant. I had a good look at him over the two legs Benfica played against Liverpool, and I was impressed. He is lively and seems a very good player. He has size, pace and occupies centre-halves. Defenders would have their hands full if he comes to the Premier League. It could be a very good one for Arsenal if they can get a deal over the line."

Nunez has contributed 33 goals and four assists across competitions this season.

Edited by Bhargav