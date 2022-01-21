Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Juventus star; Aston Villa contemplating January move for English striker, and more - 21 January 2022

Arsenal lost to Liverpool on Thursday in the semi-final of the EFL Cup. The Gunners were undone by a Diego Jota brace, which helped the Reds win 2-0 on the night and on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested in a Juventus star. Elsewhere, Aston Villa are contemplating a January move for Eddie Nketiah.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 21st January 2022.

Arsenal interested in Danilo

Arsenal are interested in Juventus full-back Danilo, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The 30-year-old has been impressive since moving to Turin in 2019. The Gunners have now identified him as a possible target.

Danilo has been in and out of the team in recent times, but continues to be an important member of the Bianconeri squad. However, the Serie A giants could be convinced to sell him if they receive a suitable bid.

Arsenal are scouting the market for a proper backup to Takehiro Tomiyasu. The Japanese has been outstanding since joining the Gunners last summer. However, the team lacks an able deputy to push Tomiyasu to his limits. The north London side believe Danilo could don that role.

The Brazilian has Premier League experience, having spent a couple of seasons with Manchester City. The 30-year-old worked with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta during their time together at the Etihad. As such, he could be open to a move to North London.

However, Arsenal are yet to make a concrete move for Danilo. The Gunners are discussing the option of securing the services of the player. They could opt to include Danilo in a deal for Arthur Melo.

The Brazilian full-back is set to turn 31 this summer. So Arteta will have to depart from his youth-centric recruitment policy to complete a move for the player.

Aston Villa contemplating January move for Eddie Nketiah

Aston Villa are contemplating a move for Eddie Nketiah this month, according to The Hard Tackle via The Athletic.

The Englishman is in the final six months of his Arsenal contract. Arteta wants him to stay at the Emirates, but the 22-year-old is eager to move in search of regular football. Villa are reportedly interested in his services.

Nketiah could be available for a nominal fee this month, as the Gunners look to cut their losses. Arteta has his eyes on Dusan Vlahovic as he attempts to bolster his attack. The north London side could use funds from player sales to help complete a move for Nketiah.

Arthur eager to join Gunners

Arthur is ready to move to the Emirates.

Arthur is ready to move to the Emirates, according to Transfer Market Web. Arsenal have an interest in the Brazilian, and want to sign him this month. Juventus are playing hardball to extract a better deal for the player. However, the north London side have been handed a boost in their pursuit of the 25-year-old.

Arthur wants to join the Gunners, and is willing to force his way out of Turin. The player's agent is in talks with the north London club over an 18-month loan deal with an option to buy. That should suit Juventus too.

