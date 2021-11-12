Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Juventus star; club preparing offer for Villarreal winger, and more - 12th November 2021

Arsenal have turned their season around after a difficult start. The Gunners lost their first three games in the Premier League. But Mikel Arteta's men are unbeaten in eight games since then to move to fifth in the league table.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested in a Swedish winger who plays for Juventus. Elsewhere, The Gunners are preparing an offer for a Villarreal prodigy.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 12th November 2021

Arsenal interested in Dejan Kulusevski

Arsenal are interested in Dejan Kulusevski.

Arsenal are interested in Dejan Kulusevski, according to The Hard Tackle via Sky Italia.

The Gunners want to bolster their attack next year, and the Swede is one of the options under consideration. Their current crop of forwards has failed to impress this season. Mikel Arteta plans to add more firepower to his frontline next year, and wants Kulusevski at the Emirates.

The 21-year-old joined Juventus in January 2020, but remained on loan at Parma for the rest of the season. The Swede was integrated into the Bianconeri team last season, and enjoyed a stellar debut campaign.

Kulusevski scored seven times in 47 games in the 2020-21 campaign. However, his role has diminished since Massimiliano Allegri took charge this summer. The Swede has been linked with a move away from Turin, and Arsenal are monitoring him with interest.

The Gunners want an upgrade on Nicolas Pepe, who could leave the Emirates next year. The Ivorian has struggled to impress Mikel Arteta, who is already scouting the market for replacements.

Kulusevski looks perfect for the role and also fits the age profile of the players Arsenal are targeting under the Spaniard. However, the Swede is under contract with Juventus until 2025, so the Serie A giants could demand a premium fee for his services.

Gunners preparing offer for Yeremi Pino

Arsenal are preparing an offer for Yeremi Pino.

Arsenal are preparing an offer for Yeremi Pino, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The 19-year-old has caught the eye since breaking into the Villarreal team last season. The Spaniard has two goals and three assists from 13 games this campaign. He continues to be an integral part of the Yellow Submarines' starting eleven.

Pino's exploits have earned him the attention of The Gunners, who could face competition from Real Madrid for the teenager's services.

Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of Pino, and believes he could become a pivotal figure at the Emirates. Arsenal are ready to test Villarreal with an offer for Pino soon. The Gunners may not trigger the Spaniard's release clause, but could try to get the deal done at a lower price.

Arsenal keeping tabs on Mattias Svanberg

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Mattias Svanberg.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Mattias Svanberg, according to The Hard Tackle via Il Resto del Carlino.

The Swedish midfielder has earned rave reviews with his performances for Bologna. The 22-year-old joined the Serie A team in 2018, and has registered eight goals and six assists across competitions from 99 games. The Gunners are enticed by his versatility, as the player is able to play in a plethora of positions across midfield.

Svanberg's current deal expires in 2023; Arsenal are among a host of clubs interested in his services.

