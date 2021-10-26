Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in La Liga midfielder; Newcastle United urged to sign French star, and more - 26th October 2021

Arsenal welcome Leeds United to the Emirates for a Round of 16 tie in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. The Gunners have been on fire in the tournament, scoring nine goals in two games.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested in a Portuguese midfielder who plays for Real Betis. Elsewhere, Newcastle United have been urged to complete a January move for a Gunners striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 26th October 2021.

Arsenal interested in William Carvalho

Arsenal are interested in William Carvalho

Arsenal are interested in William Carvalho, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

Mikel Arteta is looking for a midfielder in January. The Spaniard wants someone who can cover for Thomas Partey, so he has zeroed in on the Real Betis star. Carvalho struggled initially after joining the La Liga side in 2018, but has come into his own in recent times. His form has garnered the attention of the Gunners, who are plotting squad improvements at the turn of the year.

Arsenal have addressed their woeful start to the current campaign, and have put together a decent run of games. However, the Gunners are a little light in central midfield, due to the long-term injury to Granit Xhaka.

Mohamed Elneny and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are also staring at uncertain futures, which is why Arteta could use a player like Carvalho. The Portuguese has become an integral part of Manuel Pellegrini's tactics at Real Betis, and currently competes with Guido Rodriguez under the Italian's rotation policy.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball 🇵🇹 William Carvalho against Deportivo Alavés:🧠 95 Touches

💯 92% Pass Accuracy

🔑 4 Key Passes

🎯 3 Long Balls

💪 6/7 Ground Duels

😎 2 Aerial Duels

🕺🏻 2/2 Dribbles

🚀 4 Clearances

✋ 1 Interception

🛑 1 Tackle

Arsenal want Carvalho to carry out a similar role at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta also has his eyes on Yves Bissouma. However, the Mali international already has a beeline for his services, and is also expected to cost a fortune.

The Portuguese could be a cheaper alternative, so the Gunners hope Carvalho's arrival pushes Thomas Partey back to his best.

Newcastle United urged to sign Alexandre Lacazette

Kevin Phillips believes Alexandre Lacazette could be a great signing for Newcastle United.

Kevin Phillips believes Alexandre Lacazette could be a great signing for Newcastle United in January. The Frenchman's current contract with Arsenal expires next summer, and the Gunners are unlikely to offer him a new deal.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips heaped praise on Lacazette, and urged the Magpies to take him to St. James' Park.

“I have always been a big fan of Lacazette. I think he’s a great player. He would be an amazing signing for Newcastle.He needs to play week in, week out. I get the impression he feels he is not loved at Arsenal. Perhaps he feels he does not get the credit he deserves," said Phillips.

Arsenal battling Liverpool for MLS star

Arsenal are locked in battle with Liverpool for the services of FC Dallas prodigy Ricardo Pepi.

Arsenal are locked in a battle with Liverpool for the services of FC Dallas prodigy Ricardo Pepi, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The 19-year-old has earned rave reviews for his performances, and has been compared to Gunners legend Robin van Persie. Pepi already has 13 goals and two assists from 28 games for the MLS side thus far.

Arsenal are eager to secure his services, but will likely face stiff competition from Liverpool, who are also keeping a close eye on the teenager.

