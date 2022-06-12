Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Lazio midfielder; club backed to sign another striker after Gabriel Jesus, and more - June 12, 2022

Arsenal are preparing to use the summer to streamline their squad ahead of a crucial campaign. Manager Mikel Arteta took his team to fifth in the Premier League last season and will have his eyes on a top-four place next.
Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in a Lazio midfielder. Elsewhere, Noel Whelan has backed the north London side to sign another striker after securing Gabriel Jesus.
On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 12, 2022:
Arsenal interested in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
Arsenal are interested in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Caught Offside via Corriere dello Sport.
The Serbian midfielder is a player in demand, with Manchester United also keeping a close watch on him. Milinkovic-Savic has been a revelation for Lazio, but he could leave the Serie A team this summer.
The Gunners are looking to revamp their midfield and have set their sights on the 27-year-old.
Arteta has decided to keep hold of Mohamed Elneny, but Granit Xhaka's future is not set in stone. The Spaniard needs a new face to partner Thomas Partey in midfield and has zeroed in on Milinkovic-Savic.
The Serb has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, but he could arrive in England this summer. With the Red Devils putting all their efforts into securing Frenkie de Jong, the north London side could win the race for Milinkovic-Savic.
Noel Whelan backs Gunners to sign another striker after Gabriel Jesus
Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has backed Arsenal to sign another striker after securing Gabriel Jesus.
The Brazilian is set to leave Manchester City this summer and has reportedly agreed terms with the Gunners.
Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that the north London side still need a target man ahead of the new season.
"If the right players are available, then they’ll go into the market again. The Arsenal board have shown their willingness, more so than ever I think, to give the manager the funds he needs. Getting Jesus is the next step. But if it’s just him and Nketiah, I think you need another option," said Whelan.
He added:
“Jesus can play all across that front three, so he’s not necessarily that out-and-out striker. I think maybe a different type of attacker, someone a bit taller and a bit more of a target man. They’ll be looking into that as well.”
Kevin Campbell says Mikel Arteta could upgrade full-back position
Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Mikel Arteta could look to upgrade his left-back position amid Nuno Tavares' struggles. The Portuguese full-back joined the Gunners last summer but has endured a difficult debut campaign.
Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Tavares might need a loan move to rediscover his form.
"He performed well when he first came in. If you remember rightly, there were a lot of people saying Arsenal should sell Kieran Tierney and keep Tavares at the left-back position. But we know what the Premier League is like. It’s uncompromising. Tierney came back in, and then when he got his next chance he looked really rusty and unsure," said Campbell.
He added:
“Arteta has got to be thinking about upgrading every single position now – and he’s got to be honest. Tavares looked really shaky in the back end of the 2021-22 season, to say the least.Maybe it’s the right thing to do, to loan him out. Could he come back? Of course."
He continued:
"He’s got all the attributes but what he needs to do is settle down and play consistently. Look, if he does end up leaving then we’re going to learn a whole lot more about him.”