Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Lazio midfielder; Granit Xhaka deserves new deal, says former player; and more - October 16, 2022

Arsenal secured a 1-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday (October 16) at Elland Road in the Premier League. Bukayo Saka scored the all-important winner in the first half to secure all three points for the league leaders.

Meanwhile, the north London side are interested in a Lazio midfielder. Elsewhere, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan reckons Granit Xhaka deserves a new deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 16, 2022:

Arsenal interested in Sergej-Milinkovic Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle. The Serbian midfielder is one of the finest in his position in European football, and his contract expires in 2024. Lazio are yet to tie him down to an extension, prompting interest from clubs around Europe.

The Gunners are also among his suitors, with manager Mikel Arteta looking to add a new midfielder to his roster. Milinkovic-Savic has three goals and seven assists from nine appearances in Serie A this season. Arteta would love to have him in his team, but Lazio's €120 million valuation makes a deal quite complicated.

Granit Xhaka deserves new contract, says Noel Whelan

Granit Xhaka has been a first-team regular this season.

Noel Whelan reckons Arsenal should hand Granit Xhaka a new deal. The Swiss midfielder has been indispensable for the Gunners this season, helping them stay at atop the league after ten games. The 30-year-old has rediscovered himself in a more attacking role in midfield.

Speaking to Football Insider, Noel pointed out that Xhaka has worked hard to turn his career around.

"Absolutely (Xhaka deserves a new deal). He’s been there for so long, and it’s been a turbulent time. There was a point where you felt that he had to leave the football club. But he’s shown massive commitment to Arsenal. He’s put in work to change his ways and win back the fans, and now he’s putting in top performances too," said Whelan.

Whelan added that Xhaka now has Arteta's trust.

"He’s always honest and shows leadership qualities out on the pitch. I think he’s gradually won back the fans at Arsenal, and that’s a great testament to him. It would have been very easy for him to throw the towel in. He chose not to leave; he’s changed his game, and he’s got the trust of the manager.”

Xhaka has appeared 12 times for the Gunners this season and has scored twice.

Ray Parlour urges Gunners to extend contracts of two players

Gabriel Martinelli has been on fire this season.

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour reckons that the Gunners must immediately tie Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli down to new deals. The two players have been on a good run of form for Arteta's team this season. However, both players are about to enter the final 18 months of their contract.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Parlour said that his former club have a reputation for letting their best players leave for cheap.

"We’ve seen it happen so many times at Arsenal where people have gone on free transfers. Back in the day (Robin) van Persie – free transfer more or less. We had to sell him with a year left (on his contract). (Samir) Nasri was in the same situation. So now you’ve got to highlight who you want to keep, who’s your players going forward," said Parlour.

Parlour warned that all the big clubs will have their eyes on Saka and Martinelli.

“I’m sure there’ll be so much interest for Saka. All the big big boys will come in and try to sign him. So now sit down with him, get him on a good contract. Martinelli’s in the same boat – they’ve got to try to nail him down as well," said Parlour.

He added:

"(Emile) Smith Rowe has just signed a new contract, I know he’s injured at the moment, but you’ve got to try and get these youngsters to sign up and believe that in two or three years time, this club is going somewhere."

Saka has five goals from 13 appearances for the north London side this season.

