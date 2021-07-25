Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Manchester City ace, club ready to sell star striker for £15m, and more - 25th July 2021

Arsenal secured their first win of the pre-season on Saturday against Millwall in a friendly held behind closed doors. The Gunners powered to a 4-1 win thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe, Callum Chambers and Folarin Balogun. Mikel Arteta can breathe a sigh of relief after his side failed to impress against Hibernian and Rangers in the previous two friendlies.

However, the Arsenal manager has his task cut out after a disappointing eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season. The Spaniard is eager to bolster his midfield this summer and wants a new goalkeeper too. The Gunners will also consider offers for players who no longer feature in Arteta’s plans.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer stories from 25 July 2021.

Arsenal interested in Manchester City ace

Bernardo Silva

Arsenal are interested in Bernardo Silva, according to The Hard Tackle via Transfer Checker. The Gunners are looking to add creativity to their squad over the summer, with Martin Odegaard unlikely to return to the Emirates. Emile Smith Rowe has signed a new deal, but Mikel Arteta is planning to help ease the pressure on the youngster by targeting an established star. A move for James Maddison is expected to be expensive, forcing the Spaniard to turn his attention to Silva.

Arsenal are interested in signing Bernardo Silva from Man City.



The Portuguese has been one of the stars of Manchester City in recent times. However, City’s interest in Jack Grealish could put his future in jeopardy. Silva is versatile enough to play in midfield as well as on the right flank, which could suit Arsenal very well.

The Premier League champions could offload Bernardo Silva to accommodate the Aston Villa star. The Gunners are hoping to take advantage, even though the player himself prefers a move to Barcelona and could demand weekly wages above £150,000.

However, Arsenal’s lack of Champions League football could be a deal-breaker for the Portuguese.

Gunners ready to sell star striker for £15m

Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal are ready to sell Alexandre Lacazette for £15m this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via The Sun. The French striker has one year left on his current contract and the Gunners are ready to cash in on him. Lacazette endured a difficult 2020-21 campaign and is not expected to be a part of Mikel Arteta’s plans for next season.

Arsenal are already working to bring Tammy Abraham to the Emirates and the Frenchman would be surplus to requirements if the move materializes. The Gunners are also eager to remove his £175,000 per week salary from their wage bill.

Arsenal contemplating third offer for Sheffield United goalkeeper

Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal are contemplating a third offer for Aaron Ramsdale, according to Sky Sports. Sheffield United have already turned down two bids from the Gunners for the Englishman this summer. Mikel Arteta is desperate to bring in a new goalkeeper to compete with Bernd Leno for the number one spot at the Emirates.

Ramsdale fits the bill and Arsenal are eager to complete a move. The Gunners are now ready to offer £18m upfront for the Englishman, with add-ons that would amount to a total of £25m.

