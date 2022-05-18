Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Manchester City midfielder; club advised to sign Benfica striker, and more - 18 May 2022

Arsenal are preparing to face Everton at the Emirates on Sunday in their final game of the Premier League season. Manager Mikel Arteta's wards are fifth in the league standings, two points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in a Manchester City midfielder. Elsewhere, the north London side have been advised by Kevin Campbell to sign a Benfica striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 18 May 2022:

Arsenal interested in Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan could leave the Etihad this summer.

Arsenal are interested in Ilkay Gundogan, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The German midfielder has been an integral part of manager Pep Guardiola's set-up at the Emirates recently. However, the player hasn't started much this season and could leave the club this summer. Gundogan has eight goals and six assists in 42 games across competitions this season, down from his 17 goals and five assists last campaign.

His trip to Madrid was not linked to his future. Barça, German clubs and Arsenal [depends on UCL] interested. Talks ongoing between Gündoğan agents and Manchester City board. No discussion about new deal - just about his future with serious chances to leave the club.His trip to Madrid was not linked to his future. Barça, German clubs and Arsenal [depends on UCL] interested. Talks ongoing between Gündoğan agents and Manchester City board. No discussion about new deal - just about his future with serious chances to leave the club. 🔵 #MCFCHis trip to Madrid was not linked to his future. Barça, German clubs and Arsenal [depends on UCL] interested. https://t.co/IQxH3XH1CH

Gundogan's contract with City expires next summer, and he is currently locked in talks with the club regarding his future. The Gunners are keeping a close eye on developments and want to bring the German to the Emirates. Arteta is desperate to add more quality to his midfield, and Gundogan would fit his tactics like a glove.

However, any move will depend on whether Arsenal can secure UEFA Champions League football next season. Apart from the Gunners, Barcelona are also monitoring the player, while a return to Germany cannot be ruled out either.

Kevin Campbell advises Gunners to sign Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez has been outstanding for Benfica this season.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has advised the Gunners to bring in Darwin Nunez as a partner for Gabriel Jesus. The Benfica hitman has been in inspired form this season and could be on the move this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that his former team should target both Jesus and Nunez this year.

"I’d be really happy with Jesus. In terms of another striker, I like Darwin Nunez. He’s been superb at Benfica. I also like Osimhen and Patrick Schick, but Nunez would be my choice. He has a bit of everything. He has size, speed, is young and can finish. His profile fits with what Arsenal want," said Campbell.

He continued:

"Jesus is experienced and could play off a target man like Nunez. That would be two great signings, in my opinion. Jesus is tenacious, and Nunez is a goalscorer."

Nunez has bagegd 34 goals and four assists in 41 appearances across competitions. The corresponding numbers for Jesus are 13 goals and 12 assists in 40 games.

Raheem Sterling would be superb addition to Mikel Arteta's squad, says Kevin Campbell

Raheem Sterling (left) is wanted at the Emirates.

Kevin Campbell says Raheem Sterling could be a marquee signing for Arsenal this summer. The Manchester City forward has been linked with an exit from the Etihad, with the Gunners monitoring him with interest.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that he wasn't sure if the move would be feasible. He said:

"We would take him. He would be a marquee signing. If he came in, the top end of the pitch is sorted. There would be experience and youngsters. Arteta would have pace, talent and know-how in the forward positions. We would be sorted."

He continued:

“It would be a heavy outlay to bring in Sterling, but if you want to be up there challenging, you need players like him. He is the type of player you need. He’d be a brilliant signing, but how feasible it is, I don’t know."

Sterling will be out of contract next summer.

