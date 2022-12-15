Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Marco Asensio; Joao Felix move doubtful, and more - December 15, 2022

Arsenal are leading the Premier League after 14 games. Mikel Arteta's wards have won 12 times and lost just once as they eye their first league win in nearly two decades.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Marco Asensio. Elsewhere, journalist Dean Jones has said that the north London side are having second thoughts regarding a move for Joao Felix.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 15, 2022:

Arsenal interested in Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have retained their interest in Marco Asensio, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside. The Spaniard is set to enter the final six months of his contract with Real Madrid but is yet to agree an extension. The Gunners are planning to wrestle him away to the Emirates.

Arteta is a long-term admirer of the 26-year-old and believes Asensio's versatility could take the team to a higher level. The Spaniard can play in multiple positions across the frontline, making him an asset to any team. Asensio has appeared 15 times across competitions this season, registering three goals and as many assists.

The north London side could look to sign him on a cut-price deal in January. However, they face competition from Liverpool for his signature. The Reds have entered the market for attacking reinforcements following the recent injury to Luis Diaz and have their eyes on the Real Madrid man.

Gunners having doubts over Joao Felix move, says Dean Jones

Joao Felix could be on the move in 2023.

Arsenal are sceptical about pursuing a move for Joao Felix, according to Dean Jones.

The Portuguese forward is expected to leave Atletico Madrid next year after reportedly falling out with manager Diego Simeone. The 23-year-old has struggled for game time at the Wanda Metropolitano and is eager to leave to get his career back on track. His situation has alerted the Gunners, who are searching for a No. 9 in January.

The north London side want to add more fire to their frontline to sustain their quest for the Premier League. Felix has emerged as an option for Arteta, especially with Gabriel Jesus ruled out for a while.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that there's doubt behind the scenes at the Emirates regarding a move for the Portuguese.

"I’ve seen a lot about Arsenal becoming the most serious contenders for him. But the people I speak to around the club do seem slightly sceptical about that happening," said Jones.

Felix has registered 18 appearances across competitions for Los Rojiblancos this season, bagging four goals and three assists.

Arsenal in touch with Mykhaylo Mudryk entourage, says Fabrizio Romano

Mykhaylo Mudryk has admirers at the Emirates.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Gunners are in contact with Mykhaylo Mudryk's entourage over a possible move. The Ukrainian winger continues to be heavily linked with a move to the Emirates. The north London side are expected to speed things up following an injury to Gabriel Jesus.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Gunners are looking for a new striker in January.

“I can reveal that Arsenal are considering a new signing because of the Gabriel Jesus injury being more serious than initially expected. However, Folarin Balogun is expected to continue his loan season at Reims, as things stand,” wrote Romano.

Hrach Khachatryan @hrachoff Arsenal name Mykhaylo Mudryk as priority for January transfer window [via



#afc Arsenal name Mykhaylo Mudryk as priority for January transfer window [via @TheAthletic 🚨Arsenal name Mykhaylo Mudryk as priority for January transfer window [via @TheAthletic ] #afc 🔴 https://t.co/ST2NzkcK1j

Romano added that while Arsenal love Mudryk, they're yet to submit a bid for the Ukrainian.

“The Mykhaylo Mudryk situation is still the same: Arsenal are in contact with people close to the deal, and they love the player, but there’s no official bid to Shakhtar yet," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“If he joins, it would be interesting to see if he could be deployed as a direct replacement for Jesus, or if Arteta would move Gabriel Martinelli into the middle. Either way, it would be a good problem to have!”

The 21-year-old has amassed ten goals and eight assists in 18 games across competitions for Shakhtar Donetsk this season.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 922 votes