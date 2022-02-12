Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Napoli striker; club made no approach for Alexander Isak, and more - 11 February 2022

Arsenal moved up to fifth in the Premier League table with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday. Gabriel scored the all-important goal in the 25th minute of the game.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in a Napoli striker. Elsewhere, the north London side reportedly made no approach for Alexander Isak in the winter.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 11th February 2022.

Arsenal interested in Victor Osimhen

Arsenal are interested in Victor Osimhen.

Arsenal are interested in Victor Osimhen, according to The Mirror. The Nigerian has caught the eye with his recent performances for Napoli. The north London are planning a move for him this summer.

Osimhen joined the Serie A side in 2020, and has evolved into a key member of the first team. He has been on fire this campaign, scoring ten times in 17 games so far. He is already wanted by Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United. The Gunners have now entered the race for his signature.

Manager Mikel Arteta is eager to bolster his attack this summer. The Spaniard has already offloaded Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in January. The Premier League giants are also expected to bid adieu to Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah at the end of the season. So Arteta is eager to bring in a new striker to lead the line.

Arsenal were interested in Dusan Vlahovic, but the Serb opted to move to Juventus instead. Alexander Isak was also among Arteta's targets, but a move for the Swede failed to materialise in the winter.

Arteta is also interested in Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The Gunners have now added Osimhen to their wish list. The 23-year-old fits the profile of players Arteta wants to add to his roster.

His current contract with Napoli runs till the summer of 2025, and the Serie A giants are under no pressure to sell him. They could demand a fortune for the player they bought for €70 million.

Interestingly, the player has also popped up on Tottenham Hotspur's radar. So Osimhen could ignite a bidding war between the two London rivals in the summer.

Gunners made no approach for Alexander Isak

Arsenal did not submit a bid for Alexander Isak in January.

Arsenal did not submit a bid for Alexander Isak in January, according to Sport Witness via Mundo Deportivo.

The north London side were on the lookout for a new striker this winter, and had previously identified Dusan Vlahovic as their priority target. When the Serb turned them down, the Premier League team were linked with Isak.

However, Real Sociedad remained confident of holding on to him, thanks to the player's €90 million release clause. The club's sporting director Roberto Olabe has now confirmed that the Gunners did not submit an offer for the 22-year-old. He also said that Isak remains focused and calm, despite his recent poor form, having scored just four league goals in 19 games.

Arsenal interested in Miguel Gutierrez

Arsenal are interested in Miguel Gutierrez.

Arsenal are interested in Miguel Gutierrez, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Spaniard has failed to cement a place in the starting lineup at Real Madrid. Manager Carlo Ancelotti is not convinced with the 20-year-old, and is willing to let him leave.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are looking for reinforcements in the left-back area, and have their eyes on Gutierrez. The Spaniard is tied with Los Blancos till 2024, and could cost €40 million. However, the Gunners could face competition from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur for his signature.

