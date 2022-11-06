Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Real Betis midfielder; Reiss Nelson well placed in contract negotiations, and more - November 6, 2022

Arsenal secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday (November 6). Gabriel Magalhaes scored the all-important goal to return Mikel Arteta’s team atop the Premier League standings.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in a Real Betis midfielder. Elsewhere, A Sky Sports journalist reckons Reiss Nelson is well placed in contract negotiations.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 6, 2022:

Arsenal interested in Nabil Fekir

Nabil Fekir has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Nabil Fekir, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Frenchman has enjoyed a superb run with Real Betis since arriving at the club in 2019. The 29-year-old has racked up 129 appearances for the La Liga side, scoring 25 goals. Despite recently signing a new contract, Fekir remains interested in a new challenge.

The player's versatility could be an asset for Arteta. The Frenchman is equally adept in midfield as well across the front line.

Arteta has shown an affinity towards younger targets since taking charge at the Emirates. However, he could be willing to bend the rules and incorporate Fekir's quality and experience into his roster.

Apart from the Gunners, West Ham United and Newcastle United are also interested in the player, who could cost around €45 million.

Reiss Nelson well placed in contract negotiations, says Sky Sports journalist

Reiss Nelson's future is up in the air.

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has said that Reiss Nelson doesn't need to rush contract talks with Arsenal.

The English youngster enjoyed his fair share of limelight of late after scoring a quickfire brace against Nottingham Forest in a recent game. The 22-year-old is in the final year of his contract but is yet to sign a new deal.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth said that Nelson's decision would depend on whether he sees his future at the Emirates.

"It’ll be really, really interesting to see what happens in the next few months – whether talks are underway, whether he actually wants to stay, whether he actually sees his long-term future at Arsenal or whether he’s just going to see out the season and then weigh up all of his options,"

Sheth added that the Englishman could leave the Gunners as a free agent next summer.

"He’s in a good position because he can just wait. He doesn’t have to sign anything just now, and he can see for the remainder of the season whether he’s going to get these opportunities," said Sheth.

He continued:

“If he is, then he’s got a decision to make. If he isn’t, then he’s none the wiser than he was before, and he could just say, ‘it’s actually not for me, I’m going to leave on a free transfer’.”

Nelson has two goals from five appearances across competitions this campaign.

Gunners were previously interested in Miguel Almiron

Miguel Almiron has been impressive this season.

Miguel Almiron's agent Daniel Campos has said that Arsenal were monitoring the player before he joined Newcastle United. The 28-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant run with Newcastle United this season, generating attention from clubs around the league.

Speaking to ABC, as cited by Caught Offside, Campos said that the Gunners were interested in a loan move before his client joined the Magpies. However, he added that a move didn't materialise, as they were looking for a permanent deal.

"There was interest shown by Manchester United in Miguel, but they never made an offer. Arsenal and Southampton offered loan deals for him, but we did not want it to be a loan," said Campos.

Almiron has seven goals from 13 games across competitions this season. The Paraguayan could be a tempting proposition for the north London side and Manchester United next year.

