Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Renato Sanches; Raheem Sterling contemplating move to the Emirates, and more - 18th November 2021

Arsenal are preparing to welcome Liverpool to the Emirates on Saturday. The Reds are fourth in the Premier League table, two points ahead of The Gunners in fifth place.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested in Renato Sanches. Elsewhere, Raheem Sterling is warming up to a move to The Gunners. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 18th November 2021.

Arsenal interested in Renato Sanches

Arsenal are interested in Renato Sanches.

Arsenal are interested in Renato Sanches, according to The Hard Tackle via Le10 Sport. The Gunners want to prise him away from Lille in January. The Portuguese has been on the rise since joining the Ligue 1 side in 2019. The 24-year-old has racked up 67 appearances for the club, finding the back of the net five times.

Last season, Renato Sanches played a key role in Lille's unexpected Ligue 1 triumph, earning the admiration of The Gunners. Arsenal are eager to bolster their midfield this winter, and have their eyes on the Portuguese. The Gunners are seeking a new midfielder next year, as both Mohamed Elneny and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are expected to depart at the end of the season.

Arsenal will be without the Egyptian and Thomas Partey in January due to AFCON. The Gunners could attempt to convince Lille to part ways with Sanches to address the issue.

The Ligue 1 giants could be tempted to sell Sanches, as the player's current deal is set to expire in 2023. The north London side could face competition from AC Milan, though, who have already submitted an offer for the 24-year-old.

Gunners receive boost in Raheem Sterling pursuit

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Raheem Sterling.

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Raheem Sterling. According to Transfer Market Web, the Englishman prefers a move to the Emirates instead of Barcelona, who are also interested in him. Sterling’s future continues to make headlines. The 26-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester City since the arrival of Jack Grealish this summer.

The Gunners are ready to give Sterling an escape route from the Etihad. Barcelona are also interested in the Englishman. However, Sterling is enticed with the prospect of joining Arsenal, as he could become a leading figure at the Emirates. Manchester City are expected to demand €45 million for his services, though.

Arsenal ready to offload Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal are preparing to offload Nicolas Pepe in January.

Arsenal are preparing to offload Nicolas Pepe in January, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Ivorian has failed to find his footing at the Emirates since arriving in 2019 for a club-record fee. Mikel Arteta is no longer willing to wait on the player, and has reportedly sanctioned his departure this winter.

Pepe has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates this season. Mikel Arteta has preferred to use the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka instead. The Gunners are now looking for suitors for the Cote d'Ivoire international.

