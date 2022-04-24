Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Southampton full-back; club advised to sign Brentford striker, and more - 23 April 2022

Arsenal powered to a 3-1 win over Manchester United at the Emirates on Saturday in the Premier League.

Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka scored to help Mikel Arteta’s wards go fourth in the standings, two points clear of Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in a Southampton full-back. Elsewhere, the north London side have been advised by Gabriel Agbonlahor to sign a Brentford striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 23rd April 2022:

Arsenal interested in Valentino Livramento

Valentino Livramento is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Valentino Livramento, according to The Hard Tackle via Ben Jacobs.

The former Chelsea youth player has been on song since joining Southampton last summer. The 19-year-old has appeared 27 times for the Saints in the Premier League this season. He has established himself as a first-team regular at St. Mary’s, forcing the Gunners to take notice.

Manager Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his right-back position this summer. The Spaniard brought in Takehiro Tomiyasu last year but wants a more attack-minded option for the position.

Arteta has used Cedric Soares in the role, but the Portuguese has lacked an attacking edge. The north London side believe Livramento would be a superb fit for the role, but prising him away from Southampton won't be easy. The 19-year-old is tied with the Saints till 2026 and is likely to cost a fortune.

Gabriel Agbonlahor advises Gunners to sign Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney has scored 12 times in the Premier League this season.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised Arsenal to sign Ivan Toney.

The 26-year-old has been in superb form for Brentford this season and could be available for £30 million this summer. Toney is also wanted by Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United, so Agbonhalor has urged the Gunners to join the race.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor sais that the north London side should offload Alexandre Lacazette and sign two strikers.

“I’d get rid of Lacazette. If I was Arsenal I’d then bring in two top strikers in the summer, 100 per cent. They should look at someone like Toney. He’s proven he’s Premier League quality this season, you won’t have to pay ridiculous wages because he’s not going to be on crazy wages at the moment. It’s not going to be a crazy transfer fee. He’ll guarantee you hold up play, work rate, scoring goals. It’s a signing that a lot of teams in the Premier League will look at,” said Agbonlahor.

Noel Whelam says UEFA Champions League football could be crucial for Arsenal's summer

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes UEFA Champions League football could be crucial to the Gunners' success in the transfer window this summer. Arteta took a step closer to securing fourth place by gathering all three points against Manchester United on Saturday.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that the lure of the UEFA Champions League could help the Gunners secure their summer targets.

“It comes down to Champions League football in the transfer market. They’ve built a great infrastructure at Arsenal, good manager, they’re playing exciting football with some real talented youngsters. But all that will mean nothing if they can’t get in that top four. Players want to be playing in the Champions League. That is the big problem. That’s why it’s so important to achieve that – and the same goes for Tottenham and Man United, too,” said Whelan.

