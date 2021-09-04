Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners interested in Swedish striker, Inter Milan eyeing move for German ace, and more - 4th September 2021

Arsenal have invested an exorbitant amount of money in new signings this summer. The Gunners are attempting to breach the top four of the Premier League for the first time since the 2015/16 season, where they finished second behind Leicester City. Mikel Arteta will be hoping to turn things around after a dismal start to the new campaign and is already planning for the days ahead.

Arsenal are interested in a Swedish striker, while Inter Milan are eyeing a move for a German ace. Arsene Wenger has come out in support of Arteta.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 4 September 2021.

Arsenal interested in Alexander Isak

Arsenal are interested in Alexander Isak

Arsenal have identified Alexander Isak as the long-term successor for Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Gunners have long had an interest in the Swedish striker, who is currently valued at €60m by Real Sociedad. The player has 33 goals from 91 appearances for the La Liga side.

At just 21 years of age, Isak is bound to get better and has the potential to become a world-beater. Arsenal are eager to bring him to the Emirates and are well aware that the Swede could solve their striking issues for a decade. The Gunners have struggled to score goals in recent times, failing to find the back of the net in all three of their games this season so far.

Mikel Arteta is not convinced with his current striking pair of Lacazette and Aubameyang and is already planning for an upgrade. The two players were linked with moves away from the Emirates this summer but ended up staying at the club. Lacazette’s current deal expires next summer, so the Gunners will need to sign a replacement in a year's time.

Inter Milan eyeing a move for Bernd Leno

Bernd Leno is generating interest from Inter Milan

Inter Milan are keeping a close eye on Bernd Leno, according to Sempre Inter via Tuttosport. The Nerazzurri are searching for a replacement for current goalkeeper Samir Handanovic and have identified the Arsenal man as a suitable candidate for the job. The Gunners are willing to offload the German shot-stopper, having already secured the services of Aaron Ramsdale.

Leno endured a disappointing 2020/21 campaign between the sticks and the club hierarchy are far from impressed with his performances. The German has also let in nine goals in the first three games of the current season and is already under pressure from Ramsdale.

Arsene Wenger defends Mikel Arteta

Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal are in good shape

Arsene Wenger has defended Mikel Arteta’s poor start to the season. Arsenal have lost their first three games of the season and are bottom of the Premier League table at the moment. However, the Spaniard has the support of his former manager.

Speaking in a recent interview with BILD, as relayed by Mirror, Wenger claimed that there’s no reason to panic yet.

“Today the club is in good shape. They had two tough games, the team has potential and I hope they can come back. At the moment I’m just a fan,” said Wenger.

