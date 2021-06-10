Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners join race for £50m Premier League defender, club submit €20m bid for young attacker and more - 10 June 2021

Arsenal started the 2020-21 season with a Community Shield win against Liverpool, but it went all downhill from there. The Gunners exited the FA Cup in the fourth round and failed to progress beyond the quarterfinals in the Carabao Cup. They were also knocked out of the Europa League at the semi-final stage by eventual champions Villarreal.

The Gunners finished eighth in the Premier League and Mikel Arteta will be desperate to get the Gunners back into the top four next season. The Spaniard will require reinforcements this summer and the Premier League side are expected to make a few signings and sell a few of their fringe players.

On that note, let’s look at the top transfer news from Arsenal from 10 June 2021.

Arsenal join race for £50m Premier League defender

Ben White

Arsenal have entered the race for Ben White, according to The Mirror. The Englishman is also wanted by Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United and is valued at £50m by Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Gunners are eager to shore up their defense this summer and Arteta could be given funds to get his targets.

EXCL: Arsenal join Liverpool, Tottenham and Man Utd in £50m Ben White transfer race@johncrossmirrorhttps://t.co/zavo9CKsu1 pic.twitter.com/zOgBgDyIlf — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 9, 2021

White has caught the attention of Arsenal with his versatility. Apart from operating at central defense, he can also play at right-back and as part of a back-three. Brighton have even utilized him in midfield and the Englishman has excelled in every role.

The Gunners have already bid goodbye to David Luiz and are preparing to sell Hector Bellerin. The Premier League side believe White would be the ideal addition to their defense but Brighton want to keep him at the Amex next season.

Arsenal submit €20m bid for young attacker

Solomon Manor

Arsenal have submitted a €20m bid for young Shakhtar Donetsk attacker Solomon Manor, according to The Hard Tackle via Sport Arena. The Israeli footballer has been on breathtaking form in the 2020-21 season, scoring 11 goals and registering one assist in 35 appearances for the Ukrainian side.

The 21-year-old is eager to move to the Premier League and the Gunners are already working to bring him to the Emirates in the summer.

Tosin Adarabioyo could leave Fulham this summer. There’s a buy-out clause for £10m included into his contract - many clubs interested as he’s ‘good opportunity’. ⚪️⚫️ #Fulham #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2021

Arsenal failed in an attempt to secure a loan move for Manor in January and have been linked with the player in previous transfer windows. The Gunners consider him to be an able replacement for Willian, who could leave the club ahead of next season. However, Shakhtar want a higher bid to let the Israeli leave for the Emirates.

Gunners interested in signing Fulham defender

Tosin Adarabioyo

Arsenal are interested in Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 23-year-old rose through the ranks at Manchester City before joining Fulham last summer. He impressed for the Cottagers in the 2020-21 season, making 33 appearances in all competitions.

The player has a £10m buy-out clause in his contract and the Gunners consider him to be a good value for money. Adarabioyo worked with Arteta during his time at Manchester City, so it is easy to see why the Arsenal manager is interested in securing his services.

