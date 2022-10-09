Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners join race for Juventus midfielder; Mikel Arteta remains coy on William Saliba contract extension talks, and more - October 8, 2022

Arsenal are preparing to welcome Liverpool to the Emirates on Sunday (October 9) in the Premier League. Manager Mikel Arteta has taken the Gunners atop the league after eight games, while the Reds are ninth, having played a game less.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have joined the race to sign a Juventus midfielder. Elsewhere, Arteta has spoken about William Saliba's contract talks.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 8, 2022:

Arsenal join race for Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have joined the race to sign Adrien Rabiot, according to Tutto Juve via Caught Offside. The Frenchman is wanted at Old Trafford, with Manchester United failing to sign him this summer. The Red Devils are expected to return for the player next year but will now have the Gunners for company.

Arteta remains in the hunt for a new midfielder after his pursuit of Douglas Luiz ended in disappointment in the summer. The Spaniard has now turned his attention to Rabiot, whose future at Juventus is up in the air. Apart from the Gunners and United, Liverpool are also keeping a close eye on Rabiot.

Mikel Arteta remains coy on talks of William Saliba contract extension

William Saliba has been impressive this season.

Mikel Arteta has remained coy regarding possible contract extension talks with William Saliba. The French defender has hit the ground running since returning from a loan spell with Marseille this summer.

Speaking to the press, Arteta said that he was never in doubt about the player's abilities.

"I was straight away really impressed the first few days when he got back in pre-season, and we could see how much he had developed, but obviously to put training sessions and friendly matches into this league, that is a completely different task. Credit to the boy with the way that he has been handling the situation," said Arteta.

Squawka @Squawka



The Van Dijk regen faces the real thing at the Emirates next. 🧬



(@WrldSoccerShop) William Saliba has won possession more times than any other centre-back in the Premier League this season.The Van Dijk regen faces the real thing at the Emirates next. 🧬 William Saliba has won possession more times than any other centre-back in the Premier League this season.The Van Dijk regen faces the real thing at the Emirates next. 🧬(@WrldSoccerShop) https://t.co/mKEqDYFdJF

The Gunners are reportedly in talks with Saliba to tie him down to a new deal. However, when pressed on the same, Arteta gave little away.

"I don’t know. When we have something to announce we will," said Arteta.

The Frenchman has two goals from eight appearances this season.

Gunners won't win league, says Paddy Kenny

Paddy Kenny reckons Arsenal will not win the Premier League this season. Arteta's wards are second in the league, behind Manchester City, having played a game less.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny tipped City to successfully defend their title.

"I’m convinced Man City will win it easily; I’m sorry to say. I do think Arsenal have progressed massively from last season. We can all see that, but a top-four finish, for me, has to be the aim for them this season," said Kenny.

He continued:

“Get back in the Champions League, and go from there. It’s progress. I think they will, with the way things are going at the minute, they are top-four contenders. For the title, I’m sorry to say, the brutal truth is I just can’t look past Man City. It’s a long old season, and I can’t see past them."

Kenny added that the Gunners have progressed well this season.

“Fair play to Arsenal, they have had a comfortable start to the season. Bar the Man United match, which they lost, (and) the Tottenham game was their biggest test, and they have passed it. They have more steel in them this year. It’s about progression, and they are progressing," said Kenny.

Arteta has lost just once this season, coming up second best against Manchester United last month.

