Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners keeping eye on Lazio midfielder; club face Newcastle United competition for Lyon star, and more - October 31, 2022

Arsenal blew away Nottingham Forest 5-0 at the Emirates on Sunday (October 30) in the Premier League. Reiss Nelson scored a brace, while Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard also got on the scoresheet as Mikel Arteta's men returned to the top of the standings.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in a Lazio midfielder. Elsewhere, the north London side could face competition from Newcastle United for the signature of a Lyon midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on October 31, 2022:

Arsenal keeping eye on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Il Messaggero via HITC. The Serbian midfielder has been in blistering form this campaign, helping Lazio climb up to fourth in Serie A. The Gunners are looking to bolster their midfield next year and have their eyes on the 27-year-old.

Arteta has overseen steady growth at the Emirates and has his team firing on all cylinders. However, the middle of the park remains an area that requires improvements. Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey have been in inspired form this year, but Milinkovic-Savic's arrival could take Arsenal a step higher.

However, Lazio are unlikely to let the player leave without a fight. Recent reports indicate that Lazio value the player at €120 million. Milinkovic-Savic has admirers at the Emirates, but it's unlikely the Gunners would invest such a colossal amount on the Serbian. The player has three goals and seven assists in 11 league games this season.

Gunners face Newcastle United competition for Houssem Aouar

Houssem Aouar is wanted at Newcastle United.

Arsenal could face competition from Newcastle United to secure the signature of Houssem Aouar, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The French midfielder is a long-term target for the north London side, who have failed in previous attempts to take him to the Emirates. However, with the player's contract up at the end of the season, Arteta could be tempted to return for Aouar next year.

The Lyon midfielder could be a fabulous presence alongside Thomas Partey at the heart of the Gunners' midfield. His playmaking skills could bode well with Arteta's tactics, but the Gunners may have to ward off competition from the Magpies to get their man.

Newcastle have hit the jackpot with Bruno Guimaraes and now want to pair him with his former teammate at St. James' Park. The 24-year-old Aouar runs out of contract with Lyon next summer.

Reiss Nelson pleased with his performance against Nottingham Forest

Reiss Nelson was outstanding on Sunday.

Reiss Nelson is delighted with his performance against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Englishman came off the bench after Bukayo Saka had picked up an injury and scored a quick-fire brace. Nelson also set up another as the Gunners picked up a resounding win.

Speaking after the game, Nelson said that he didn't expect to come off the bench against Forest.

"I thought I was just going to sit on the bench! Probably one of the best days, and I’m delighted for it. When B (Bukayo Saka) went down, it was a terrible sight to see, but when I came on, I loved every minute of it," said Nelson.

Nelson added that he has always dreamt of playing for the Gunners.

"The gaffer wants us to implement an attacking style of play, and that’s what we did. It’s a great bunch of lads, and I have been here since I was eight. I have always dreamed of being part of a great Arsenal team. This is a great team," said Nelson.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Feyenoord. He will hope to feature in the midweek UEFA Europa League game against FC Zurich following his exploits against Nottingham.

