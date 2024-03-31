Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners leading Crysencio Summerville race; club not eyeing Amadou Onana, and more - March 31, 2024

Arsenal will travel to the Etihad on Sunday, March 31, to face Manchester City in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are first in the league after 28 games, while their opponents are third.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are leading the race to sign Leeds United striker Crysencio Summerville. Elsewhere, the north London side are not planning a move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 31, 2024:

Arsenal leading Crysencio Summerville race

Crysencio Summerville has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have taken the lead in the race to sign Crysencio Summerville this summer, according to GOAL via reports in Spain.

The Dutch forward has been a revelation for Leeds United this season, registering 17 goals and nine assists for the Championship side. His efforts have turned heads at Chelsea, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and RB Leipzig. The Gunners have also entered the fray.

Arteta is looking for a new forward to share the goalscoring load with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. The Spanish manager has had his eyes on Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto for a while, but the player's recent history has forced a change in plans.

The north London side have set their sights on Summerville and want to move for him at the end of the season. Leeds could let him go for €30 million.

Gunners not eyeing Amadou Onana, says David Ornstein

Amadou Onana could be on the move this summer.

Arsenal are not in the race to sign Amadou Onana this summer, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein.

The Belgian midfielder has been impressive for Everton this season, registering three goals and one assist in 30 outings across competitions. However, with the Toffees embroiled in a relegation battle, the 22-year-old's future is up in the air.

Arteta remains in the market for a new defender this summer, amid the uncertainties surrounding the futures of Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny. Recent reports have suggested that Onana is on their radar.

However, in a Q&A with The Athletic, Ornstein said that the Belgian doesn't fit the profile of players eyed by the Gunners.

“I’m sure there is some appreciation for Onana at Arsenal and elsewhere, but I’m not sure he fits their profile or price bracket.

"In the number 6 role, we know Arteta likes Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi (and there will be others). If it’s a No. 8, they go for it; there will be multiple options as well. I don’t really see this one happening," said Ornstein.

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz is another player being linked with a move to the Emirates.

Arsenal favourites for two Sporting stars

Viktor Gyokeres is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Ousmane Diomande and Viktor Gyokeres, according to O Jogo.

The Ivorian defender has been rock-solid at the back for Sporting this season, and his efforts have turned heads at multiple clubs in Europe. Arteta wants to shore up his options at the back and is planning to bring Diomande to the Emirates at the end of the season.

The Spanish manager is also eager to rope in a new No. 9 to lead the line following the poor form of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. Gyokeres has enjoyed an outstanding season with Sporting, registering 36 goals and 14 assists in 39 outings across competitions. The Gunners are hoping to bring in both players to complete Arteta's emsemble.

Diomande has a £69 million release clause in his contract, so prising him away will be a costly affair. Gyokeres, meanwhile, is also expected to cost around £85 million. However, the north London side are likely to embark on a spending spree this summer and remain the favourites to lap up the two Primeira Liga stars.