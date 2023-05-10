Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners leading Declan Rice pursuit; club want Raphinha, and more - May 10, 2023

Arsenal are second in the Premier League after 35 games, a point behind Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Mikel Arteta's team next face Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (May 14) in the league.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are leading the race to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. Elsewhere, the north London side have retained an interest in Barcelona midfielder Raphinha.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 10, 2023:

Arsenal leading Declan Rice pursuit

Declan Rice is a wanted man ahead of the summer.

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Declan Rice, according to The Daily Mail. The English midfielder is in the final 18 months of his contract with West Ham United, who are keen to tie him down to a new deal. However, the player hasn't signed across the dotted line yet, and West Ham are resigned to seeing their prized asset move at the end of the season.

There's no shortage of interest in his services, with at least four clubs, including the Gunners, eyeing him. Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea want to add the player to their roster this summer, but Arsenal are the firm favourites in the race for now.

The Reds might not have the funds to complete a move, while the Blues and the Red Devils have other priorities this summer. That could open the door for Arteta to finally get his man at the end of the season.

Gunners want Raphinha

Raphinha has admirers at the Emirates.

Journalist Dharmesh Sheth reckons Arsenal could return for Raphinha this summer. The Gunners were eager to secure the services of the Brazilian last year, but he preferred to move to Barcelona instead. The 26-year-old has done well so far, registering ten goals and 11 assists in 45 games across competitions.

However, Raphinha could be back in the market this summer, as the Blaugrana look to raise funds for the upcoming transfer window. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth said that the Brazilian could help strengthen the right forward area at the Emirates.

"I still think the right forward position is probably an area that they do want to strengthen as well. Bukayo Saka has done unbelievably well, as we all know, but we do also know that last summer, they tried to get Raphinha, and I wonder if they will go for him again," said Sheth.

He added:

"I think Barcelona is a club that intrigues everyone and is one to look at this summer. Because if Messi was to make that incredible return, he’s not going to be cheap, and you would guess that he could be allowed to leave, and would Arsenal revisit that? It’s going to be really, really interesting this summer, I think.”

Arteta is a big fan of Raphinha and could push for his signature this summer.

Kevin Campbell wants Kieran Tierney stay

Kieran Tierney (left) is linked with an exit from the Emirates.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell wants the club to keep hold of Kieran Tierney.

The Scottish left-back has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City last summer. His injury woes have also been a cause of concern for the Gunners, who're reportedly ready to let him go this summer.

However, speaking recently, Campbell stressed that Tierney will have an important role to play for the North London side next season.

"Kieran Tierney is a much better defender than Zinchenko. We have to get ourselves into winning positions. If we can do that, then fair enough, we can bring Tierney on. But we have to get playing and into that winning position first. I just don’t think he (Arteta) sees Tierney doing what Zinchenko does. And that’s the issue," said Campbell.

He continued:

“As a left-back, up and down, Tierney is as good as there is in the Premier League, 100%. Unfortunately, the way we are set up, as an attacking side, Zinchenko knows how to play that role with his eyes closed.

"Kieran Tierney, I think the club should keep him. We have seen injuries with Zinchenko. Tierney does have a part to play at Arsenal. I do believe that because next season there are some huge games.”

Nuno Tavares will return to the Emirates this summer once his loan spell with Marseille ends, but he's unlikely to be part of plans for next season.

