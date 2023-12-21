Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners leading Ivan Toney pursuit; Douglas Luiz warned about Emirates move, and more - December 21, 2023

Arsenal head to Anfield on Saturday (December 23) to lock horns with Liverpool in the Premier League. A win against the Reds will strengthen Mikel Arteta’s quest for the league title.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are leading the race to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in 2024. Elsewhere, Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has been advised against a move to the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 21, 2023:

Arsenal leading Ivan Toney pursuit

Ivan Toney is likely to be on the move in the winter.

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Ivan Toney in January 2024, according to The Independent.

The English striker is yet to kick a ball this season for Brentford, as he's serving a ban for his involvement in illegal betting. However, Toney will return to action in mid-January and could be on the move. The Gunners are among the clubs eyeing the 27-year-old.

Toney has been very impressive for the Bees recently, registering 68 goals and 21 assists in 124 games across competitions. His efforts have endeared him to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur as well, but Arsenal are the favourites to lap him up.

The Englishman is expected to cost around £60-80 million, and the Gunners might have to offload players before they can afford a move.

Douglas Luiz warned about Emirates move by former player

Douglas Luiz is wanted at the Emirates.

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit reckons Douglas Luiz should refrain from joining the Gunners at the moment.

The Brazilian has been in sensational form for Aston Villa this season, registering six goals and four assists in 25 games across competitions. His efforts have earned Luiz admirers at the Emirates, as outlined by acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. His contract with the Villans runs till 2026, and he's expected to cost a fortune.

Speaking to Compare.bet, though, Petit insisted that his former club shouldn’t invest £100 million on the 25-year-old.

“£100m is a lot of money. I really like Douglas Luiz, but is he worth £100m? It’s crazy money. I’m not sure it’s a good idea for Arsenal to go straight on the market and buy Luiz for that much.

"When you’re playing at the best level with your current club, it’s a very big risk to change and go to another club. I can understand it’s very exciting to join Arsenal, but the timing, I don’t think it’s good for him,” said Petit.

Arteta is keen to find the ideal partner for Declan Rice at the heart of his midfield, and Luiz could be the ideal candidate for the job.

Gunners have the best chance of winning the league, says super agent

Former super agent Jon Smith reckons Arsenal have the best change of winning the Premier League title.

Arteta’s team have been in splendid form recently, leading the title race after 17 games. The Gunners have won 12 and lost twice in the league and sit one point ahead of second-placed Liverpool (38).

In his column for Caught Offside, Smith also pointed out that it would be foolish to rule out defending champions Manchester City from the race.

"Man City are always dangerous, and people say they’ve shot their bolt, but they’ll be back because they’re mentally very strong, and that gives them the ability to challenge all the way through to May.

"I would (still) argue that this is Arsenal’s best chance to win the title now. I think they’ve got they’ve got the winning habit, which is great, though the goalkeeper issue concerns me a little bit,” said Smith.

He continued:

“Neither of them have been inspired so far this year, but they do have the bit between their teeth, and as long as they don’t start dropping points to lower clubs, this could be a vintage campaign for the Gunners.

Smith went on to laud Aston Villa for their impressive rise this season.

“Let’s also talk about Aston Villa for a minute. Great recruitment and great encouragement because if you talk to the people around Villa, everyone feels involved, and there’s a happy environment about the place,” said Smith.

He concluded:

“They’re playing enjoyable, attacking football that’s also effective, and keeper, Emi Martinez, underpins that. You know when you’ve got a really good keeper because he just makes you feel much better going forward. I don’t know why but I think he’s worth a few points by himself.”

Unai Emery has taken his team to third in the Premier League, a point behind Liverpool.