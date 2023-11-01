Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners leading Ivan Toney race; club eyeing Geny Catamo, and more - November 1, 2023

Arsenal travel to the London Stadium on Wednesday (November 1) to lock horns with West Ham United in the EFL Cup Round of 16. Manager Mikel Arteta is looking to go all the way.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are leading the race to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in January. Elsewhere, the north London side are interested in Sporting forward Geny Catamo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 1, 2023.

Arsenal leading Ivan Toney race

Ivan Toney is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are among the favourites to sign Ivan Toney in the winter transfer window, according to The Evening Standard.

The English forward is among the finest in his position in the league but is currently banned from football due to his involvement in illegal betting. The 27-year-old will be available for transfer once his ban is lifted in January.

The Gunners are among the clubs eyeing Toney with interest. Arteta remains on the hunt for a new No. 9 to add another dimension to his attack. The Englishman fits the bill and is proven in the Premier League with Brentford.

The Bees are dealing well with his absence this season and are expected to let him go for £80 million. However, Arsenal face competition from Chelsea in the race for the 27-year-old.

Gunners eyeing Geny Catamo

Arsenal are interested in Geny Catamo, according to Football Transfers. The Mozambique forward has caught the eye with Sporting this season, garnering two goals and as many assists in 13 games across competitions.

Catamo’s efforts have earned him admirers in London, with both the Gunners as well as Tottenham Hotspur monitoring him. Arteta remains in the market for a backup for Bukayo Saka, who has been overburdened recently.

The Mosambique forward has emerged as an option. However, his contract with Sporting runs till 2025, so prising him away would be complicated. Aston Villa also have their eyes on the 22-year-old.

Chris Sutton heaps praise on Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah has been impressive recently.

Chris Sutton has spoken highly of Eddie Nketiah. The English striker gave a fabulous account of himself against Sheffield United over the weekend, scoring a hat-trick in Arsenal’s 5-0 win.

Arteta has often used Gabriel Jesus as his No. 9 at the Emirates, so Nketiah might have provided a timely reminder of his abilities. On The Monday Night Club, Sutton said that it would be wrong to write of Nketiah yet.

“It’s interesting, Alan Shearer’s comments on Nketiah, did he say he’d never be the first-choice number nine or words to that effect?

"I think he’s a really talented player. The way he took his first goal, brilliant, brilliant touch and awareness. And everybody talks about the third goal. But he is a finisher. He is. He’s 24 years old. He still has time on his side,” said Sutton.

He continued:

“So I wouldn’t go as far as what Alan said about him, because I do think he has time.

"Look at Ian Wright, got into the game late, really, really developed and kicked on. I’m not going to write Nketiah off at all because I think he is so talented that that (nastiness) can still come.”

Sutton also said that Nketiah is a better finisher than Jesus.

“So Jesus has great attributes, but one of them, I think it’s fair to say, isn’t being a natural finisher.

"I think we’d all agree that Nketiah is a better natural finisher than Jesus. But what is Jesus? He is horrible. If you had a bit of both, they’d be perfect, wouldn’t they?” said Sutton.

The Gunners are likely to sign another striker in January.