Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners leading Joshua Zirkzee race, club eyeing Amadou Onana, and more - May 3, 2024

Arsenal are putting together final preparations ahead of their game against Bournemouth on Saturday, May 4, in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are leading the title race with three games left to play, a point ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are the favorites to sign Joshua Zirkzee this summer. Elsewhere, the north London side are interested in Amadou Onana.

On that note, let's look at the major Arsenal transfer news from May 3, 2024.

Arsenal leading Joshua Zirkzee race

Joshua Zirkzee is wanted at the Emirates

Arsenal are the favorites to sign Joshua Zirkzee this summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Gunners are looking for an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus, with the Brazilian striker failing to impress since arriving from Manchester City. Mikel Arteta wants a new face to lead the line next season and has found his man in Zirkzee.

The Dutch striker has been on a roll with Bologna this season, registering 12 goals and seven assists from 35 outings across competitions. AC Milan and Juventus are also hot on the heels of the 22-year-old, but the north London side are at the front of the line in the race. Bologna are likely to let Zirkzee leave for £43m this summer. However, the report also adds that the player would prefer to stay in Italy and wants to join the Bianconeri.

Gunners eyeing Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana could be on the move this summer

Arsenal are among the clubs eyeing Amadou Onana with interest, according to Caught Offside. The Belgian midfielder, who is also wanted by Tottenham Hotspur, could be allowed to leave Everton for around £45m this summer. Onana has been in fine form for the Toffees this season, registering three goals and one assist from 34 outings across competitions.

His efforts have earned him admirers at the north London clubs, while Barcelona and Newcastle United also have him on their wish list. The Gunners are looking for a new midfielder amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Thomas Partey and Jorginho. Mikel Arteta has had his eyes on Onana for a while and could move for the 22-year-old come summer.

Arsenal not in talks for Marc Guehi, says Fabrizio Romano

Marc Guehi has admirers across the Premier League

Arsenal are not planning to move for Marc Guehi this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The English defender has caught the eye with Crystal Palace this season. Guehi has appeared 26 times across competitions this campaign, but is now sidelined with a knee injury. However, his stock remains high and multiple clubs across the league are eyeing him with interest. Recent reports have suggested that the Gunners are also hot on his heels.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that it is too early to indulge in talks about the 23-year-old's future.

“Some fans have asked me again about Marc Guehi, who was in superb form for Crystal Palace before his injury. The latest reports involve interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, but I can’t confirm these links yet,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Still, Guehi has concrete chances to leave Crystal Palace this summer. I can’t confirm clubs yet, as it’s still really early – the interest is there from several clubs, but it’s nothing really concrete yet.”

Guehi's contract with the Eagles expires in 2026.