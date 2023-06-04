Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners leading race for Declan Rice; club desperate for William Saliba stay, and more - June 4, 2023

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League, five points behind champions Manchester City. Mikel Arteta will look to reinforce his squad to build on the recent progress at the Emirates.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are leading the race for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice. Elsewhere, the north London side are determined to keep defender William Saliba at the club.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 4, 2023:

Arsenal leading race for Declan Rice

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are the favourites to secure the services of Declan Rice, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder is expected to be on the move this summer, when he will enter the final year of his contract with West Ham United. The Hammers are struggling to convince him to sign a new deal and are likely to cash in on their star man this year.

The Gunners are expected to upgrade their midfield ahead of the new season as they look to continue their recent rise under Arteta. The Spanish manager has earmarked Rice as an ideal fit in the middle of the park, and the north London side are pushing to secure his services. However, the 24-year-old is a wanted man at the moment, with multiple clubs eyeing him with interest.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that Arsenal are eager to secure Rice’s signature but are yet to start negotiations with West Ham.

"They’re leading the race in terms of interest, but then you have to reach an agreement with the player and with West Ham. This is still the case, but we know they want to respect to West Ham because of the Conference League final, and this is why there is no concrete negotiation now, as they're waiting on the price tag," said Romano.

Rice is also wanted by Manchester United and Chelsea among others.

Gunners desperate for William Saliba stay

William Saliba’s future at the Emirates isn’t sorted yet.

Arsenal are pushing to tie William Saliba down to a new deal, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The French defender’s contract with the Gunners runs out at the end of next season, but he hasn’t signed an extension yet. The 22-year-old has been rock-solid at the back for Arteta this season, and the Spanish manager considers Saliba a crucial part of his future plans.

The north Londoners are locked in negotiations to chalk out a new deal, but Saliba is yet to commit his future to the club. The situation has turned heads at multiple clubs across the continent, including Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that extending Saliba’s deal is not a straightforward matter.

"I still sense, in the end, this one will get done. But it just is a bit more complicated than the other Arsenal deals that they've already got over the line, like Saka, Martinelli and Ramsdale.

"But Arsenal have got no intent to lose Saliba. They will do everything in their power to keep him at the football club," said Jacobs.

Saliba’s absence during the final months of the season cost the Gunners dearly in their quest for the Premier League title.

Arsenal unlikely to extend Martin Odegaard stay this summer

Martin Odegaard is settled at the Emirates.

Arsenal are not planning to tie Martin Odegaard down to a new contract this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Norwegian midfielder has been leading from the front at the Emirates since he was handed the armband at the start of the season. Odegaard’s form has earned him admirers at clubs around Europe.

However, the north London side are relaxed about the situation. The player is also happy at the Emirates and has no intentions of leaving. He has found a home with the Gunners, and the club are confident that he will sign an extension when the time arrives.

The two parties are likely to sit down for talks in the coming months with a desire to get things done by the end of the year. The 24-year-old’s contract with the Gunners runs till 2025.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes